Donald Mark Levine was born in Queens on April Fools Day April 1, 1928, the only child of Ralph, a successful salesman of women’s blouses, and Mildred, a city elementary school teacher. They lived on a 40-by-100 property at 25-20 Ericsson St. in East Elmhurst.
Levine went to Syracuse University and studied for a career in advertising. His parents moved out to Great Neck, LI. When the Korean War broke out he proudly served his country. Upon returning he married Nan Goldstein in Queens in 1954; they reared three children.
In 1963 he teamed up with Stanley Weston (Weinstein) to develop a doll that made it OK for boys to play with dolls. He pushed for the doll to honor the military and convinced the owners of Hasbro Toys to buy the rights for only $100,000 from Weston. On Feb. 2, 1964 he introduced the 12-inch action figure called “G.I. Joe” to the public for $4. It became so popular that it accounted for two-thirds of Hasbro Toy Co. sales.
The unpopular war in Vietnam soured the sales of the doll, however, which caused it to be discontinued in 1975. In 1982, it was brought back in a 3.75-inch size as an anti-terror commando and adventurer.
In 2003, Levine decided it was time to empty out his closet and sell off his collection of early prototypes. One G.I. Joe action figure fetched $200,000 at auction.
The father of G.I. Joe passed away on May 22, 2014 at age 86 in Rhode Island. But it appears G.I. Joe is here to stay, enjoyed by a whole new generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.