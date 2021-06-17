Alfred Sharpton Jr. was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 3, 1954 the son of Alfred Sr. and Ada. Little Al preached his first sermon at the age of 4.
His father, Alfred Sr., owned 23 buildings in Brooklyn and bought a new Cadillac every year.
In 1960 they purchased a beautiful home on a 60-by-100 lot from Philip Esposito at 100-50 199 St. in Hollis. Young Al attended PS 134 and later JHS 109 in Queens Village.
Suddenly, in 1964, his father divorced his wife at age 37 and deserted the family, running off with Al’s half-sister Tina, age 18, from his mother Ada’s first marriage.
This left young Al feeling angry and robbed. His mother now had to work as a maid, and they moved to public housing in Brooklyn. He graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn and attended Brooklyn College for two years. From 1973 to 1980 he worked as singer James Brown’s concert tour manger.
As a man willing to tell it as he sees it, he entered the realm of civil rights activism and politics and the rest is history. Today, Sharpton again resides in New York City.
