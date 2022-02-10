Dorothy Mae Adams, born March 11, 1938, and her husband LeRoy Adams, born Oct. 9, 1935, decided to leave their home in Alabama and move to New York for a better life in 1959.
They relocated and set up home in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Their son Eric LeRoy Adams was born Sept. 1, 1960 in poverty.
A few years later a younger brother, Bernard, was born. Dorothy, with a third-grade education, worked as a domestic housekeeper and servant. LeRoy worked as a butcher. Things changed in 1968 when the family moved to a bungalow-style house at 111-34 167 St. in South Jamaica, which was 815 square feet.
Eric graduated high school in 1978 and joined the New York City Transit Police Department in 1984. Younger brother Bernard followed him.
Eric retired as a captain and entered politics in 2006. Moving up, he eventually became the New York City mayor in 2022.
His childhood home is valued at $505,000, but could be more valuable with the celebrity status attached to it now.
