Edward “Eddie” Yost was born on Oct. 13, 1926 in Brooklyn. He was the youngest of the four children of Fred and May Yost.
In 1930, the family bought a brand-new 20-by-100 brick house at 111-17 122 St. in South Ozone Park. He played baseball and basketball at John Adams High School.
With many players in the service in World War II, the Washington Senators signed him to a contract with a $500 bonus. He made his major league debut on Aug. 16, 1944, still only 17 years old. He went straight to the majors, never playing in the minor leagues.
Sadly, Yost was stuck for 14 years with a last or near-last place team until going to the Detroit Tigers in 1959. As a leadoff man with a keen eye, he is still known in baseball history as “The Walking Man,” receiving more bases on balls than Pete Rose, Willie Mays, Stan Musial or Hank Aaron. It seemed that every time you saw him he was on base. After his playing days were over he became a coach.
After a long friendship with Gil Hodges, Yost was brought to the Mets as a coach in 1968 when Hodges was appointed the manager. Yost, still living in the South Ozone Park home, could now drive only a few miles to work at Shea Stadium. Sadly, Yost was playing golf with Hodges during spring training in 1972 when the latter finished the game and suffered a fatal heart attack.
Upon retiring from baseball after 40 years, Yost moved to Massachusetts. He passed away there on Oct. 16, 2012, at age 86.
