John Hall Ingram married Dorothy Trombley in 1926. Their firstborn son, John Jr., was born in 1929 and second son Daniel was came along Sept. 7, 1934. John was a big-band saxophonist who played the flute. Dorothy was a cellist in a chamber group called The Trombley Trio. They all lived comfortable at 27-25 166 St. in Flushing.
In 1942, they moved out of Queens and bought a house in Malverne, LI. Daniel’s high school yearbook said he wanted to be a actor but that was not to be.
After Hofstra, he got a job as a DJ on radio WICC in Bridgeport, Conn., under the alias Rae Tayler in 1958. On July 3, 1961 he was hired by WABC-AM radio to battle WMCA for supremacy in the NYC Rock and roll marketplace.
On Oct. 11, 1962 his wife, Kathleen, 27, was killed in a automobile accident. Dan became a widower with five children. He was on the air when WABC switched to talk radio on May 10, 1982. Being one of the best ad-libbers on radio, he was hired by WCBS-FM, playing songs of past days: the golden oldies. He called his fans “Kemosabe,” a word used on TV to show Tonto’s endearment for “The Lone Ranger.”
Ingram developed Parkinson’s disease in 2014. He died at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at age 83, on June 24, 2018.
