David Stephen Caruso was born in Queens on Jan. 7, 1956 to Charles and Joan Caruso. Charles was a magazine and newspaper editor and Joan a librarian. Two years later a sister was born named Joyce. Charles decided to leave the marriage and David had to “father himself,” as he later put it, during his childhood. The family moved into the three-story 36-apartment Electchester Co-op at 162-01 71 Ave. in Fresh Meadows.
David graduated Archbishop Molloy High School in 1974. Working as a movie usher he saw many movies each week and studied and learned from the actors on the screen. In 1976, he got his first part, as a bellhop in the TV soap opera “Ryan’s Hope.” However, it wasn’t until the 1982 movie “An Officer and a Gentleman” that he got noticed. The family now had the funds to buy a 1920 classic home at 56 Ingram St. in Forest Hills Gardens.
David became a household name in the early ’90s in “NYPD Blue” and later “CSI Miami.” His sister, Joyce, became successful as a Fox News producer.
After three failed marriages, David settled down in Miami Beach, Fla. The Forest Hills home was sold in May 2014 for $1,250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.