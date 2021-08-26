The life of City Councilman Daniel Dromm has been one of privilege and pain.
His mother, Mary Audrey Murray, the daughter of NYPD Lt. Joseph Murray, had graduated The Mary Louis Academy with the school’s highest honors. She married St. John’s University law student Warren Dromm in January 1955 in St. Margaret’s Church in Middle Village.
The firstborn of five children was Daniel, born on Nov. 27, 1955. They moved into Mary’s parents’ beautiful 24-by-100 English Tudor home at 64-65 84 St. in Rego Park.
Eventually they moved to Long Island. But tragedy struck, when mental illness overcame Warren, requiring 26 shock treatments. This lead to the loss of their Manhasset home in 1971. The family moved around a lot, accepting welfare. Mary remarried in 1978.
Danny Dromm became a teacher at PS 199 in Sunnyside. He lost his sister Lori to alcoholism at age 32. Openly gay, he embraced the LGBT movement and entered politics in the 1990s. In 2009, his upset Democratic primary victory put him on the ballot for the 25th District in the City Council. He won the job, to which he has been re-elected twice. Term limits will end his tenure soon.
Dromm credits his victory to his mother, who knocked on over 1,500 doors seeking votes for her son. His voice is appreciated by both gay and straight constituents as he has a reputation for getting things done for the people.
His childhood home last sold in 1988 for $227,000 and is valued at $811,000 today.
