New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.