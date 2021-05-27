Luther Powell was born in Kingston in the British West Indies in 1898 and came to America in 1920. He married Maud McKoy in December 1929. They settled in the Bronx.
First born was a daughter, Marilyn, born in 1931. Then they had a son they named Colin Luther Powell, in 1937.
Luther, a shipping clerk, was granted citizenship in 1936, and Maud got it in 1944. Their address was 980 Fox St. In 1959, Luther bought a postwar 40-by-100 brick home at 183-68 Elmira Ave. in St. Albans from a Morris Weiner. The cost was $17,500.
Colin became a geology major at CCNY and joined ROTC. While in the Army he met Alma Johnson in December 1961 and they married in Birmingham, Ala., on Aug. 25, 1962. They celebrated weeks later at his parents’ new home. Powell served in Vietnam and became a four-star general, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and secretary of state.
His father died in 1978 and his mother in 1984. Their house was sold. Today the city values it at $475,000.
