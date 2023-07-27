The Clearview Golf and Yacht Club was formed in 1925 as an exclusive retreat for wealthy New Yorkers.
New York Gov. Alfred E. Smith was its most notable member. Mostly flat with straight fairways, the Bayside course was designed by Willie Tucker. In the 1930s James Quigley managed the golf house and restaurant. It has a par 70.
It is bounded by Willets Point Boulevard to the north, 23rd Avenue to the south, 202nd Street to the west and 209th Street to the east. When the great Depression hit, Robert Moses, working behind the scenes, took advantage of the economic downturn and purchased all 103,877 acres of the golf course in 1931 for only $940,000, which was half the asking price. As Parks commissioner, he upgraded it several times to make it the gem it is today. Now Clearview Park is one of just a few golf courses remaining in Queens. Open all year, it is managed by the American Golf Corp.
