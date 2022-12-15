On July 3, 1927, Liverpool, England-born Jessica Sugar married a Bronx dentist, Jerome Jones First in Manhattan. They were blessed with a precious little girl, Cynthia, on April 24, 1930. But Jessica found little in common with her dentist husband, who was known to have very bad teeth, and divorced him in 1932.
She married Harry Heller, an insurance agent, on June 21, 1933. Mom Jessica became an executive secretary for an import company and they moved into a beautiful home at 193-30 Woodhull Ave. in Hollis.
Cindy, attractive and 5-foot-6, got the attention of young photographers at Andrew Jackson High School in Cambria Heights. She refused to learn how to sew in sewing class and left school before graduation to become a full-time model. In 1951, she met the famous comedian Joey Adams, 19 years her senior, who had just gotten divorced. She married him on Valentine’s Day 1952. That changed her life forever.
Her husband’s close association with gossip columnist Walter Winchell led her into the field of journalism. She wrote for newspapers, wrote books and became a gossip columnist for the New York Post, getting syndicated in 1981. The rest is history.
She and Joey, who died at 88 in 1999, had no kids. But today, “Madame Adams” is alive and well, still working at 92 from her penthouse apartment on Fifth Avenue.
