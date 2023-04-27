Charles S. Klein married Claire Schiller in December 1945. Charles had dropped out of high school in the 10th grade but secured a good government job as a postal clerk in the Post Office. Claire worked as a bookkeeper. They were blessed with a baby boy they named Joel Irwin Klein on Oct. 25, 1946.
In 1955, they decided to move to a building in the Woodside Houses at 50-25 Newtown Road. Joel was accepted to a special progress class in junior high, skipping a grade.
The young scholar then graduated W.C. Bryant High School in June 1963 at 16 years old. He graduated Columbia University and received his law degree from Harvard. After a legal career he was appointed by Mayor Bloomberg as chancellor of the New York City Department of Education from 2002 to 2011. His tenure was marked by reform-driven change as well as controversy, and he was named by New York magazine as one of the most influential people in public education in 2006.
He found love in December 2000, marrying Nicole Seligman, who was born exactly 10 years to the day, Oct. 25, 1956, after he was.
Klein is still active today, doing great projects in the field of technology.
