Anthony Alt was born in Queens, on Dec. 13, 1929, the first-born son of four children of Antone and Lillian Alt. He grew up in a comfortable home on 201st Street in Bayside, his father earning a good living during the Depression as a fireman assigned to Hook & Ladder 164 in Douglaston.
In February 1952 he married Muriel Burmester and became a fireman like his dad, eventually rising to a battalion chief in 1974. In 1955 his first child, Anthony Jr., arrived and they settled into a brand-new home at 127-15 11 Ave. in College Point, a stone’s throw away from Muriel’s parents.
Daughters Karen and Carol followed in 1959 and 1960, respectively. When another daughter, Christine, was on the way in 1963 they moved out to Concord Street in Williston Park. At age 18, Carol, at almost 5-foot-11 and working as a waitress was taken for being a model or suggested she should be one. She followed through and succeeded.
Alt became the youngest model for Lacome. In 1982, she appeared as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, elevating her to supermodel status. She married NY Rangers defenseman Ron Grescher in 1983, ending in divorce in 1996.
After gracing the cover of over 700 magazines she is still modeling today, owing her figure and youthful looks to a raw food diet she has been following since 1996.
