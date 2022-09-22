Dale Harrison Carnagey was born into poverty on a farm in Maryville, Mo., on Nov. 24, 1888. After he graduated school, he was a successful salesman for Armour and Company selling bacon, soap and lard.
With money saved, he came to New York City in 1911 to study at The American School of Dramatic Arts. He failed at being a actor. He took a job at the YMCA as a lecturer and was a success. He was so good at it that he legally changed his name to Carnegie in 1922 after lecturing at Carnegie Hall.
With his earnings he bought a 2,380-square-foot home at 27 Wendover Road in Forest Hills Gardens.
He found greater success in October 1936 when he published a book, “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” The book is still selling well today and has been translated into most foreign languages throughout the world.
In 1944 he married his secretary, Dorothy Price Vanderpool, who was 25 years his junior. They remained together until his death at his home of Hodgkin’s disease on Nov. 1, 1955. He was 66 years old.
His home today is valued in excess of $2,000,000, which shows he was also a wise investor of real estate.
