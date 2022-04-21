John Joseph Keeshan of Roscrea, in Ireland’s County Tipperary, arrived in New York City on Sept. 9, 1908 at age 20.
He was granted naturalized citizenship in 1912 and on May 17, 1915 married 18-year-old Margaret Conroy. Coming from Roscrea, a market town, he entered the grocery business and prospered.
Four children, John Jr., William, Robert and Catherine, followed. The family moved to Forest Hills when Keeshan was appointed manager of a Reeves Supermarket on Continental Avenue. They lived at 66-23 Booth St., then Forest Hills and now part of Rego Park. Robert graduated Forest Hills High School in 1945 and went on to Fordham University and the Marine Corps Reserve.
In 1947 he entered the new medium of television on the “Howdy Doody” show, as Clarabell, the clown who was mute and communicated with a horn. He got lots of laughs when he sprayed Buffalo Bob Smith, the star, with a seltzer bottle. He married Anne Jeanne Laurie, the daughter of an undertaker from the Bronx in December 1950. He got his own show, “Time For Fun,” in 1953.
Then CBS hired him in October 1955 for a new concept show called “Captain Kangaroo.” A pleasant-looking man with an unshakable calm, he continued on the show until his contract ran out in December 1984, just a little short of 30 years on the air. He spent the last 14 years of his life in Norwich, Vt., passing away at age 76 on Jan. 23, 2004, and is buried on Long Island.
