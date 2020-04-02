John Saleh Sununu was born in Boston Mass., on March 21, 1909 shortly after his father, Alexander, emigrated to the U.S. from the Greek Orthodox Community of Palestine. Victoria Dada, born in the Greek Orthodox section of San Vincente, El Salvador, married John in Mexico on Sept. 24, 1938. U.S. Census records list him as a “merchant.”
They were blessed with a son they named John Henry Sununu on July 2, 1939. They set up home in an apartment building at 4 Dartmouth St. in Forest Hills Gardens. They continued to prosper, purchasing a gorgeous 2,364-square-foot home on a 4,426-square-foot lot at 129 Continental Ave. in 1947 from original owner John F. Sinnott, an insurance underwriter, who built it in 1925.
John’s high school was The LaSalle Military Academy. His 1957 graduation yearbook photo read: “One of their finest leaders scholastically and militarily with a bright successful future.” Receiving his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from MIT in 1966, he taught at Tufts University from 1966 to 1982.
After entering politics, Sununu became governor of New Hampshire in 1983. In 1989, he was named White House chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush. His downfall came when he pushed the president to appoint David Souter to the Supreme Court, calling him a “home run” for conservatives. Souter instead sided with the liberal justices on the court. Reportedly at the president’s request, Sununu resigned in December 1991.
Today Sununu’s childhood home looks the same from the exterior as it did then and is valued at approximately $1.5 million.
