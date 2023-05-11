Mark Bertram “Bert” Bacharach married Irma Freeman on Oct. 24, 1925. Their only child, a son named Burt Freeman Bacharach, was born on May 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Mo.
In 1932 the family moved to 83-29 Talbot Street in Kew Gardens. In 1938, they moved into a six-story building at 150 Burns Street in Forest Hills Gardens. Irma encouraged her son to play classical piano. However, he preferred jazz as a teen.
Burt graduated Forest Hills High School in 1946. After college he was drafted into the Army in 1950 where he played and arranged music for singer Vic Damone when both were serving in Germany. Later he also worked with Marlene Dietrich.
In 1963 he formed a team with Hal David to write and compose popular music. His style was easy listening and thousands of artists have recorded his songs — 73 of his songs were in the Top 40 on the U.S. charts. His accolades include six Grammy Awards three Academy Awards, and one Emmy Award.
He was married four times, including to actress Angie Dickinson, and had four children. He passed away from natural causes on Feb. 8, 2023, three months shy of his 95th birthday.
