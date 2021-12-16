After the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, Sylvia Plachy, her mother and sister fled the country and eventually entered the United States on March 21, 1958 on the German ship MS Berlin.
Originally settling in Jersey City, she came to New York City and studied photography at the Pratt Institute, receiving her degree in 1965. A year later she married history professor and painter Elliot Brody.
They fell in love with beautiful Forest Park in Woodhaven and purchased a charming 1915 Victorian home on a 58-by-98 lot containing 1,860 square feet two blocks from the park at 84-28 85 Road.
Their life was complete when their son, Adrien, was born on April 14, 1973. Later the park became a haven for drugs and trouble in the ’80s. Sylvia wisely enrolled him in acting school to distance him from the neighborhood riff raff.
Adrien went to La Guardia High School for the Performing Arts and later Stony Brook and Queens College. Taking acting classes since age 13 paid off, as he was awarded the Oscar for the 2002 movie “The Pianist” at age 29.
His childhood home is valued at $765,000 today. With the celebrity status attached to it, the house could go for an even higher price if offered for sale.
