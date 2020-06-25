Morton Drescher married Sylvia Rosenberg in the Bronx in 1953. Their first daughter, Nadine Iris, was born in September 1956. A year later on Sept. 30, 1957, Francine Joy was born. The growing family moved out to Queens at 147-49 72 Drive in Kew Gardens Hills.
Blessed with beauty, Francine was a runner-up in the 1973 Miss New York Teenager Contest. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in the same class as fellow actor Ray Romano.
In 1977 she got her big break in “Saturday Night Fever.” Her line “Are you as good in bed as you are on the dance floor?” to John Travolta’s Tony Manero character got her noticed.
However it was “The Nanny,” which ran from 1993 to 1999, that made Drescher a household name.
A fighter, Drescher has survived both rape at gunpoint and uterine cancer. She and her ex-husband Peter Jacobson — whom she met at Hillcrest High — are now developing the Broadway musical adaptation of “The Nanny,” which fans are anxiously awaiting.
Her childhood home looks the same on the outside as when she grew up there.
