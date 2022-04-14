John Hyland married Gladys Kelly in April 1929. During the Great Depression John had a good job as a bookkeeper for the Trommer Brewing Co., which was once a leading beer company in New York City.
He purchased a house at 78-14 87 Road in Woodhaven. The Hylands raised four boys and one girl there.
The youngest boy, Brian, born on Nov. 12, 1943, played guitar and clarinet and sang in the choir at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church.
In August 1960, at age 16, he skyrocketed to fame with the song “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.”
In the pre-Beatles era of the early 1960s he was the darling of “bubble gum teen puppy love” music. On various labels from 1960 to 1977 he released 11 record albums. He also tried to branch out into country music. Today at age 78, he is touring internationally with his son and shows no sign of slowing down.
