Robert Leo Sheppard was born in Queens on Oct. 20, 1910. His father was Charles Sheppard, a plumbing inspector for New York City. He grew up in a humble, 1,314-square-foot attached house at 107-05 110 St. in South Richmond Hill.
Robert had two older brothers. Charles Jr. followed his father as a plumber and John worked for a bank.
Robert buried himself in his books and graduated from Columbia University, becoming a teacher at Grover Cleveland High in Ridgewood. On Aug. 22, 1936 he married Margaret Grace, and they had four children. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
In 1948, Yankee management heard him give a eulogy on the death of Babe Ruth. His old school clear and concise speaking style was what they wanted. At the age of 40, he made his debut on April 17, 1951 at Yankee Stadium as the public address announcer. Sheppard was paid $15 a game and $17 for a doubleheader. He went on to a long run of 4,500 games over 57 seasons, including 21 World Series and two All-Star games from 1951 to 2007. Yankee slugger Reggie Jackson dubbed him “The Voice of God.”
He died at his home on July 11, 2010, a few months short of his 100th birthday. His childhood home last sold for $240,000 in 2010 and is valued today at $470,000.
