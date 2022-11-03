John George Costas was born Feb. 19, 1927 in New York, the eldest of three boys of George Costas who immigrated from Kefalovryso, Greece to New York in 1917.
John married an Irish girl, Jayne Quinlan, daughter of an immigrant coffee salesman, on Nov. 1, 1950. They set up home in a two-family house at 116-05 Nashville Blvd. in Cambria Heights.
On March 22, 1952 they were blessed with a baby boy, Robert. His stay in Queens was a short one. In 1953, John and Jayne purchased a brand-new home at 56 Elmtree Lane in Hicksville (actually located in Jericho today). His passion for baseball grew into a calling as a sports commentator. He started in 1974 on KMOX Radio in St. Louis. His career took off when he was hired by NBC Sports in 1980.
Today at age 70 he has done it all. He gave the eulogies for baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial. A 29-time Emmy winner, eight-time Sportcaster of the Year Award winner and member of the Sportscaster Hall of Fame, Costas was the prime-time host of a record 12 Olympic Games from 1988 until 2016. He also hosted his own late-night talk show on NBC for six years.
Costas shows no sign of slowing down, having just done play-by-play for the Yankees vs. Cleveland Wild Card series on TBS last month; and he is always proud of his Queens and Long Island roots.
