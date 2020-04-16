Pietro Lazzara, the son of a Sicilian immigrant tailor, was born in Brooklyn on March 28, 1909. According to U.S. Census records, he chose the occupation of baker. He fell in love with a Brooklyn girl, Marguerite Maltese, and married her in December 1937. They moved out to an apartment in a two- family house in Ozone Park.
Their first child, Francine, was born in March 1939. By 1945, they had enough money to buy a 2,112-square-foot house on a 35-by-100 foot lot at 97-19 Woodhaven Blvd. in Ozone Park.
On Feb. 28, 1948, Bernadette was born. At 3 years old, her mother got her on the TV game show “Juvenile Jury,” where kids would give advice and try to solve other kids’ problems. In January 1958, Mom got her an Actors’ Equity card and decided to avoid ethnic stereotyping changing her last name to Peters in honor of her father’s first name.
By age 10, Bernadette had made the jump to the New York stage. She has since conquered it all, excelling in stage, film, television and singing. Her mom passed away in 1982. Her dad made it to age 90, passing away in 1999. Their house has a projected tax assessors’ value of $750,000 for 2020.
