Edward William Dromm was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 3, 1917. He married Sophia “Sonya” Greenefege, the sixth and youngest child of the once famous Greenefege gardening family who owned the large Creedmoor Nurseries in Queens Village, in August 1939. In 1940, they set up household in a brand-new 28-family garden apartment complex at 212-11 102 Ave.
On Feb. 18, 1941 their first child, Andrea, was born, followed by a brother, Gary, on May 16, 1944. Edward supported the family as a design engineer for Kollsman Instrument in Elmhurst.
Andrea started child-modeling gigs at 6, and the family bought their first home in Seaford, LI, when she was 10. After a hiatus so she could focus on school, she was signed by the Eileen Ford modeling agency and became a spokesperson for National Airlines as a flight attendant in TV ads. Clairol signed her for its Summer Blonde campaign, inset, as well. Hollywood called and she appeared in the second “Star Trek” pilot episode. She was offered a movie role in the satire “The Russians Are Coming” and left “Star Trek” for it.
After a few years in Hollywood she returned to modeling. Alive and well at age 81, she keeps a very low profile on Long Island to shun the obsessive cult fans of her “Star Trek” days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.