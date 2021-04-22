Benjamin Stern was born in Manhattan on July 11, 1923 and was raised in the Bronx. According to the City Clerk’s records at the Municipal Archives, he was married to Ray Schiffman in April 1947.
Benjamin was co-owner and operator of the Aura Recording Studio. Their first child was a girl named Ellen, born in 1950. They moved into a brand-new apartment building at 90-11 Northern Blvd. on the border of East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.
Howard Allan Stern was born on Jan. 12, 1954. The following year they moved to 36 Conlon Road in Roosevelt, LI. Stern would take over the basement of the house with recording equipment in his quest to get into the radio business.
Stern rose to fame with his morning show at WXRK in New York City. “The Howard Stern Show” entered syndication in 1986, aired in 60 markets and attracted 20 million listeners at its peak.
Two of his books were No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list and he starred in the 1997 movie “Private Parts.”
Stern left terrestrial radio for Sirius XM, signing a $500 million deal in 2004. He has been on Sirius since 2006.
Stern’s parents are still alive and both in their 90s.
