Franz “Frank” Xavier Dietl was born in Vilseck, Germany, on Aug. 7, 1909. He immigrated to America in 1923 and married Sarah “Sally” Timpanaro in August 1935. Frank Jr. was born 1937, Grace Carole in 1944,
Alan in 1949 and their last child, Richard, on Dec. 4, 1950. After working and saving their money as building superintendents they bought a home at 97-16 124 St. in South Richmond Hill.
Upon graduation from Richmond Hill High School, Richard was appointed probationary New York City officer in June 1969, while still 18 years old. Known as Bo, he found love and married Regina Zelanko in 1973. He advanced himself to the rank of detective, making over 1,400 felony arrests and garnering a collection of 62 NYPD award medals. With on-duty service injuries, he was allowed to retire in 1985. He still wanted to continue to do more and help the city by running for political office.
He started his own security business. He became an expert consultant in making authentic police movies and TV shows, had a memorable cameo role in “GoodFellas” arresting Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill and appeared in other Martin Scorcese films. Admired and loved by many fans, Dietl is now the host of “One Tough Postcast.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.