Edward Michael Henry Jr. was born in Astoria on July 20, 1971. His father was a dairy manager and his mother, Christine, was a bookkeeper.
They lived in a postwar apartment building at 32-56 41 St. in Astoria. A sister, Colleen, was born in May of 1973. Edward started school at St. Joseph’s Grammar School in the neighborhood four blocks away. In 1976, his father received a promotion and they all moved out and purchased a home on W 12th Street in Deer Park, Long Island.
While going to high school at St. John the Baptist in West Islip, LI, Ed was chosen to go to Washington, DC, during the summer to work for the legendary investigative journalist Jack Anderson.
Henry began providing political analysis for radio shows in the DC area and covered Capitol Hill for the Roll Call newspaper.
He rose up the ladder with CNN and later became the Fox chief White House correspondent.
Henry married Shirley Hung in 2010 and they had two children. In 2016, it became public knowledge that he had a 10-month sexual affair with Natalia Lima, a Las Vegas stripper and hostess. Henry took a four-month leave of absence.
Fox fired Henry two weeks ago after the network received a complaint of sexual harassment from years ago.
Henry denied the allegations and his attorney said Henry is confident that he will be fully vindicated.
