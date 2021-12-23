Jacob “Jack” Belfort was born on July 26, 1902 in Bialystok, Russia. He came with his parents and sister, Lena, to Ellis Island on June 6, 1906, settling in Jersey City, NJ.
In 1930, he married Ann Brody in Jersey City. Their only child, son Maxwell, was born on July 5, 1931. Around 1937, the family moved to the Bronx, where Jack found work as an elevator operator.
Son Max became an accountant and married 22-year-old Leah Markowitz, daughter of a upholsterer from Lithuania, in 1955. They were blessed with a son, Robert, completing the family. In 1961, Leah was pregnant again and the family left the Bronx and moved to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a brand-new co-op building at 211-40 18 Ave. in Bay Terrace. A second son, Jordan Ross Belfort, was born on July 9, 1962. He would become infamous.
An ordinary young man who got a degree in biology and was going to school to become a dentist suddenly changed into an aggressive wild stockbroker. Jordan became rich beyond his wildest dreams but drugs and greed got the better of him. Convicted and sent to prison, he successfully turned his life around becoming a motivational speaker helping others achieve success legally. His childhood home still looks pristine after 60 years. The apartment above his parents’, with the same layout, is listed on the market today for $318,000. A wise investment.
