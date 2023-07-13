George M. Scheck was born on Aug. 16, 1911. He had a passion for acting and tried the stage but found his calling was to be an early pioneer television producer for DuMont WABD. He produced a kid’s talent show called “Star Time.”
He and wife Eleanor had a son named Barry, born on Sept. 19, 1949. They and baby Barry moved into a brand-new apartment building at 66-20 Wetherole Street in Rego Park, apt. 3D. They had a live-in maid named Sally Baynes.
A sister named Marylyn followed in 1952 to complete the family a few years before they all moved out to the Flower Hill section of Port Washington, LI. George became the agent to singer Connie Francis. Tragedy struck when a fire destroyed their home and claimed the life of Marylyn, age 8, on Nov. 24, 1960. Barry graduated Yale in 1971 and got his J.D. from the University California-Berkeley in 1974. He defended battered wife Hedda Nussbaum in 1987, and was on the dream team that defended O.J. Simpson in 1994. He focused on helping to clear innocent people. In 2013, he received the New York State Bar Association Gold Medal.
At age 73 Scheck is continuing his work as a professor at Benjamin Cardozo School of Law.
