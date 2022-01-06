Robert M. Budd was born in September 1852 in Washington, DC. His father was French Canadian and his mother was black.
His education was cut short due to the Civil War but he worked selling newspapers to the soldiers. He came to New York and collected and cataloged old newspapers at 762 Vernon Ave. in the Ravenswood section of Long Island City.
The press dubbed him “Back Number” Budd. Among the visitors to his archives were Ulysses S. Grant and Booker T. Washington. His collection dated back to 1833 and boasted over 6,200,000 newspapers.
Budd married Hattie “Mary” Chambers in 1885. Their children Robert Jr., Richard, Raymond and Roberta followed.
An 1895 fire was a temporary setback. Budd was charging 5 cents or more for newspapers that once sold for a penny. In 1911, The New York Times decided to compete — saving its own archives.
Budd saved enough to buy a house at 664 Van Alst Ave. (later renumbered 38-07 21 St.). In 1922, a second fire at Vernon Avenue wiped out the business. In his last days he was selling shoelaces and fireworks (which he was arrested for). He passed away in 1933 at age 81.
He is an unspoken hero who laid the groundwork for today’s instant archive media world we live in.
