Joseph Wucher came to America on Jan. 3, 1912. At immigration his name was changed to Joe Harry Buchwald. He married Helen Kleinberg on June 23, 1918.
They had three daughters Alice, Edith and Dorothy. Finally, on Oct. 20, 1925, their first and only son, Abraham, was born. Things started to fall apart when his curtain business ended when the Depression hit New York.
His wife was hospitalized for severe depression and sent to Ward’s Island for 35 years. Abraham, known as Art, never saw his mother again. His father placed the children in foster homes.
Art decided going the Marine Corps would be better than living in a foster home and joined in 1942 while still underage. Discharged in 1945, he lived with his father, now a successful interior decorator at 110-21 73 Road in Forest Hills.
He married Ann McGarry in 1953 and they adopted three children from orphanages in Ireland, Spain and France.
He became a successful newspaper columnist who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 for outstanding commentary.
Although a brilliant satirist he wanted to be remembered as a journalist. He passed away on Jan. 17, 2007 at age 81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.