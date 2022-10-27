Abraham Beame was born Abraham David Birnhaum on March 20, 1906 in London to Russian immigrants Philip and Esther Birnhaum.
Young Abraham arrived in America at only 3 months old on the ship Etruria. The family changed its last name to Beame and settled on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. His father was active in politics. becoming a Liberal Party committeeman.
Young Abe married Mary Ingerman on Feb. 18, 1928 and graduated from City College with a degree in accounting the same year. They had two sons, Edmund and Bernard, and bought a home on Carroll Street in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
He admired Mayor LaGuardia so much he made up his mind his goal in life was to be mayor of New York City too. His wife loved the beach and sun so much they moved to a six-room rented home on Beach 131st Street in the Belle Harbor section of the Rockaways. In the media they would only list the address as the “11th house from the beach.”
He was elected the 104th mayor of New York City in 1973. The oath was administerd at his Belle Harbor home on Dec. 31, 1973 and became effective Jan. 1, 1974. He never wanted to achieve higher office. His goal was attained.
He passed away on Feb. 10, 2001, one month shy of his 95th birthday.
