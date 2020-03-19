David Warshawsky was born in Brooklyn on March 22, 1913, the firstborn son of Russian immigrants who arrived in New York in 1910, from Kiev, then in the Russian Empire. His father was a bookbinder, while young David practiced the bass violin, sometimes called the double bass, which is somewhat larger than the modern cello.
In 1934, David changed his last name to Walter. He got the attention of Arturo Toscanini and became a member of the NBC Symphony Orchestra. A year later he married Esther Groisser, a Russian immigrant who arrived here in 1923. They lived in Brooklyn, then in late 1940 moved to an apartment in Elmhurst. On Jan. 31, 1941 they were blessed with a baby girl, Jessica.
They moved to 38-23 52 St. in Sunnyside, during Jessica’s formative years. She attended The New York High School of Performing Arts, and after honing her craft in theater, had a breakout role in 1966 as Libby in “The Group.”
It was the role as a demented fan in 1971’s “Play Misty for Me” with Clint Eastwood that made her a household name. Forever haunted by the role, Walter insists she is the complete opposite in real life. Also known for roles on “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Arrested Development,” she is still working in front of the camera on all kinds of projects.
Correction
Due to an editing error, the March 12 headline “Advice expert Dr. Joyce Brothers was born in Laurelton” was incorrect. She was born in Brooklyn. We regret the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.