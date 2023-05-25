Benjamin Weiner was born in Russia on March 10, 1913. He came to America at age 7, by way of Gdansk, Poland, on the ship Susquehanna in September 1920.
He married Rae Rosenblum in December 1937; she was an immigrant from Montreal, Quebec, who came to America in 1922. They settled in the Bronx.
Daughter Sheila was born in 1939. A son, Michael, was born on March 31 1942. Another son, Jerome, in 1944 completed the family.
Ben Weiner had an antique store business that enabled them to move to Queens in 1953, into a newly built home at 73-10 Utopia Pkwy. in Flushing that they bought. Michael graduated Jamaica High School and Queens College and received a Ph.D. from Berkeley in 1978. He decided to change his last name to Savage and went on to a talk radio show in 1994. By 2009 “The Savage Nation” was being received by eight to 10 million listeners.
His views were so strong he was banned by the United Kingdom in 2009. In 2021 his show was canceled and he went on to podcast. He has written 44 books and is still going strong with a right-wing voice at age 81.
