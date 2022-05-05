William Loes was born on Dec. 13, 1929, the only child of James and Filo, Greek immigrants from the island of Chios. James supported his family as a porter at 22-61 27 St. in Astoria.
“Billy” played on both the baseball and basketball teams at William Cullen Bryant High School. He graduated in 1948.
The Brooklyn Dodgers signed him with a $21,000 bonus, and he made his debut as a right-handed pitcher for Dem Bums on May 18, 1950.
He quickly was put in the starting rotation. He was a member of the famous 1955 World Champion Dodgers; it was the only World Series they ever won.
Early in the 1956 season Loes was sold for $20,000 to the Baltimore Orioles. He later went over to the San Francisco Giants and played his last game on Sept. 14, 1961.
He was sold to the new expansion team, the New York Mets, on Oct. 16 1961 and was returned to the Giants in March 1962. Then he was released.
Known as a quirky and superstitious pitcher, Loes retired. One can only wonder what magic he would have brought to the Mets. He passed away at age 80 in Tucson, Ariz., on July 15, 2010.
