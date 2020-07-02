Dry cleaning store owner Herman “Hy” Pearlman married Reenie Nevler, daughter of a Russian immigrant brushmaker, in Brooklyn in January 1936. Reenie gave birth to their first and only son, Louis Jay, at age 41 on June 19, 1954. They left Brooklyn and moved out to Mitchell Gardens at 25-40 Union St. in Flushing. Their son was a first cousin to Art Garfunkel, perhaps piquing an interest in music.
Lou “Big Poppa” Pearlman began a blimp advertising business and later became a music producer, starting Trans Continental Records as he looked to capitalize on the popularity of boy bands. The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC were two groups on the label.
But Pearlman was sued for misrepresentation and fraud by almost all of the musical acts that worked for him.
In 2006, investigators discovered that Pearlman had defrauded investors out of more than $300 million as part of a Ponzi scheme for more than 20 years.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy, money laundering and making false statements during a bankruptcy proceeding.
Pearlman died in prison in 2016.
He is buried at the family plot at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, LI.
