Arts listings — click here for all

EXHIBITS

“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org.

“Marbles in the Valley,” with abstract prints and otherwordly photos portraying nostalgic landscapes reminiscent of the native countries of Queens’ diverse communities, by Corona native Nancy Paredes. Through Sun., Dec. 22, Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. Free with admission: Info: (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.

“Sculpture & Textiles by Linda Rettich,” with sculptural scenes made of tiny beads, figures, textiles, culinary delights and more. Through Sun., Dec. 22, Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38 Ave., Flushing. $2 suggested. Info: (718) 359-6227, vomuseum.org.

“GingerBread Lane 2019,” the new edition of the world’s largest gingerbread village, with every single element edible, created by Queens chef Jon Lovitch; with make-your-own workshops on select days. Through Sun., Jan. 12, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID (workshops extra). Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

MUSIC

Vaude / A Toast to the Boogie, with tap dancer and musician Omar Edwards and his band performing jazz, reggae and more. Fri., Dec. 20, 7:30-10 p.m. (preshow dance workshop with Edwards 4-5:15 p.m.), Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. $18; $12 seniors, kids; $15 each groups of 10 or more. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

Oratorio Society of Queens Holiday Concert, with excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah,” Christmas carols and Chanukah songs, led by Maestro David Close, left, and featuring guest artist and cantor Jerry Korobow, soprano Jennifer Gliere, tenor John Easterlin and bass Nathan Bahny. Sun., Dec. 22, 4 p.m., St. Kevin RC Church, 45-21 194 St., Flushing. $40; $35 seniors, students; $10 kids under 13 with adult. Info: (718) 279-3006, queensoratorio.org. Courtesy photos

Singer-Songwriter Sabina Khan, with the indie singer-songwriter and Queens native performing originals and covers, joined by guest artist Ray Hodge. Sat., Dec. 21, 4-5:30 p.m., QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $10. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.

THEATRE

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a family-friendly musical based on the beloved 1965 animated special about the holiday’s true spirit, featuring “Christmas Time is Here,” jazz and new numbers. Thu.-Sun., Dec. 19-22; Mon., Dec. 23; Fri.-Sun., Dec. 27-29; Thu.-Sat. Jan. 2-4, 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 21-22 and 28-29; Sat., Jan. 4, 3 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $22; $25 at door; kids under 17 $12.50; $15 at door. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

“Miss Molly,” a 1918 comedy by Elizabeth Bale about mistaken identities in the home of a “crabbed old misogynist,” by the Woodside Players of Queens. Sat., Dec. 21, 2 p.m., Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71 Ave. Free. Info: (631) 898-4205, (718) 268-7934.

COMEDY



“The Muppet Christmas Carol” Live Reading and Sing-Along, with multiple comedians performing the 1992 musical fantasy comedy-drama film based on Dickens’ tale, with sing-alongs, dances and more; with all proceeds benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless. Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. $10. Info: (718) 706-8783, creeklic.com/calendar.

Movies R Dumb Presents “The Star Wars Holiday Special,” with the universally panned 1978 TV special playing while Frank Conniff of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and three other comics riff on it. Fri., Dec. 20, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $10. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.

FILM

“Chinese Portrait,” the 2018 personal snapshot of contemporary China’s diversity, showcasing tableaus of people and environments. Through Sun., Dec. 22, various dates and times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $20; $15 seniors, students; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

“Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” an exclusive version of the 2019 documentary about the mission that landed men on the moon for the first time 50 years ago, with never-before-seen footage. Daily through Tue., Jan. 21, 3 p.m., New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $6; $5 kids, students, seniors, plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS



Adriance Farmhouse Holiday Open House, with tours of the 18th-century home, warm fireplaces, kids’ crafts, mulled cider, barnyard animals to meet and more. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 26-28, 12-4 p.m., Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. Free; donation of nonperishable food encouraged. Info: (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org. FILE photo

Caribbean Arts Festival: Migration of Colors Community Kwanzaa Celebration, with participants learning about the principles and customs of the African-American holiday and celebrating with craft activities. Thu., Dec. 26, 5-7 p.m., Cambria Heights Library, 218-13 Linden Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 528-3535, queenslibrary.org.

Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games, heated tents and more. Daily through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.

KIDS/FAMILIES



Sunday Family Workshop: Winter Scene, with projects creating a swirl of snowy winter skies, storytelling and more, geared toward kids 5 and up and their families, on a drop-in basis. Sun., Dec. 22, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, kids. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“The Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet about a little girl’s journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes, toy soldiers and an army of mice, based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story, by Ballet for Young Audiences. Sat., Dec. 21, 2-3 p.m., Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave. $5. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org, jamaicapac.org. Courtesy photo

“PokÈmon Detective Pikachu,” the 2019 urban mystery fantasy film about a teen teaming up with a Pikachu to investigate his father’s disappearance; accompanied by drop-in media-making. Sat., Dec. 21, 11 a.m.; Sun.-Mon., Dec. 22-23; Thu.-Wed., Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 12 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

LECTURES/TALKS

Book talk: “The Magnificent Bridges of New York City,” with photographer Dave Frieder, “The Bridge Man,” who climbs atop them for his shots, talking about his book that was more than 20 years in the making. Thu., Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Island Library, 524 Main St. Free. Info: (212) 688-4836, (917) 744-3721, rihs.us.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

Introduction to Midrash, each Mon., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Jewish Medical Ethics, each Wed., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Introduction to Judaism, each Thu., 7-8 p.m., through May 21; all taught by Rabbi Daniel Wolpe, Flushing-Fresh Meadows Jewish Center, 193-10 Peck Ave. Free. Info: (718) 357-5100.

Life drawing, with a live nude model, free drinks, music, no judgments, no skeptical eyes. Each Thu., 6:30 p.m., The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. $10. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org. Kew Gardens Road. Free. Info: (718) 268-5960.

CLUBS

Alley Eco-Club — a Citizen Science Club for Adults, a new group with participants making and recording their observations about the natural world and discussing them at meetings. Sun., Dec. 22 (and each 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month), 10 a.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston. Free. Info: (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com, tom0153@hotmail.com.

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Israeli folk dancing, with instruction for beginners, in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Each Mon., 7:30 p.m. (beginners’ instruction); 8:30-10 p.m. (intermediate dances), Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows. $10. Info: (718) 380-4145, hillcrestjc.org.

MARKETS

Queens Farm Holiday Market, with Christmas trees, wreaths, pointsettias, toys, games and more, to support the School-to-Farm education program. Daily through Mon., Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tue., Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. Info: (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Queens AARP Chorus, which sings at nursing homes and AARP events, seeks retired people to join. Meets each Fri., 11 a.m. (new people asked to come 10 a.m.), Clearview Selfhelp Center, 208-11 26 Ave., Bayside. Info: joroosume@verizon.net.

Howard Beach Senior Center, with exercise classes every weekday except Thu., varying times; dances with a DJ and hot lunch every Tue., 12-3 p.m.; art classes every Thu., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m.; intro to sign language every Fri., 10-11:30 a.m.; karaoke every Wed., 1-3 p.m.; monthly book club; and more, 155-55 Crossbay Blvd. Info: (718) 738-8100.

SNAP of Eastern Queens Innovative Senior Center for adults 60+, 80-45 Winchester Blvd., Queens Village. Classes — Exercise every Mon.: advanced, 11 a.m.; beginners, 1 p.m. Every Tue.: magic and ABC computer class, 10 a.m. Every Wed.: armchair yoga, 9 a.m.; Zumba gold, 10 a.m. Every Thu.: creative writing, 11 a.m.; painting, 1 p.m. Every Fri.: fall prevention, 10 a.m.; women’s discussion group, 11 a.m. Info: (718) 454-2100.

Maspeth Senior Center, 6961 Grand Ave. Free English classes for Chinese speakers, computer instruction, Silver Sneakers, tai chi, yoga and more; breakfast and lunch served. Info: (718) 429-3636.

Della Monica-Steinway Senior Center. Serving adults 60 and over. 23-56 Broadway, Astoria. Exercise classes daily, 10 a.m. Social dancing every Mon. and Thu., 1 p.m. Daily lunch served 11:45 a.m. Info: (718) 626-1500.

SUPPORT GROUPS



Bereavement groups for assistance dealing with loss and the process towards healing, with others experiencing similar situations. Central Queens YM & YWHA, 67-09 108 St., Forest Hills. Registration req’d. Info: (718) 268-5011, ext. 160, olderadults@cgy.org.

Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).

Anxious, nervous, depressed? Recovery International can help. Meetings every Thu., 2:30 p.m., Fri., 3:30 p.m. Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71 Ave. Info: recoveryinternational.org. sonheightsalanonon@gmail.com.

Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.

Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.

Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.