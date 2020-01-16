Arts listings - click here for all

Winter Open Studios, with multiple artists and art collectives allowing the public into their studios. Sun., Jan. 19, 1-4 p.m. (exhibit tour 2 p.m.), Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
“In Practice: Total Disbelief,” with works that engage formal tools that uphold belief and use them to make other claims, suggesting uncertainty; and “Rafael Domenech: Model to exhaust this place,” an installation engaging with the vernacular of a rapidly growing neighborhood. Both Thu., Jan. 16 (opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m.)-Mon., March 23, SculptureCenter, 44-19 Purves St., Long Island City. $10 suggested; $5 students. Info: (718) 361-1750, sculpture-center.org.
Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show, the 19th annual, with area artists working in multiple styles and media, including painting, drawing, photography and more. Through Sun., Jan. 26, Bayside Historical Society, the Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $5. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.
“Tiffany’s Iridescence: Glass in Rainbow Hues,” exploring the science and artistry behind Louis C. Tiffany’s groundbreaking achievements in iridescent art glass, with vivid colors, hypnotizing patterns and more. Through spring 2020, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.
“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, including “Flushing, Unordered, Rhythm,” above, by Xiangdong Shi, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Fri., Jan. 17 (opening reception 6-8 p.m.)-Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices,” the first public exhibit by Art BreakOut, with works in multiple media by artists with roots around the world. Through Thu., Feb. 27, The Local NY, 13-02 44 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Lois Stavsky, (917) 562-8468, loisstavsky@gmail.com.
“The Art of the Brick,” the world’s largest display of Lego art, with more than 100 original sculptures and others derived from known works, by Nathan Sawaya, plus interactive brick-building challenges, games and a free play area. Through Sun., Jan. 26, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.
Hot Club: Jazz Listening Session, with music by Billie Holiday, Coleman Hawkins, Bix Beiderbecke and more, especially songs with social messages that echo the teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., on 78-rpm records. Sat., Jan. 18, 12 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Appropriate,” a darkly comic tale about the queen bee of her Irish town, who always dreamed of her wedding day but then flees the reception; part of the 2020 Origin First Irish Festival. Mon.-Sun., Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 8 p.m., New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. $26. Info: (718) 482-0909, newyorkirishcenter.org.
“The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit that adds “a dash of Monty Python” to the classic Alfred Hitchcock film about an everyman caught up in the world of espionage, by The Gingerbread Players. Sat., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 85 Greenway S., Forest Hills. $15 suggested; $12 each in groups of six or more. Info: (718) 268-7772, boxoffice@gingerbreadplayers.org.
“The 8th,” a drama about an Irish family in mourning and arguing about how their father died, set against the nation’s contentious vote to legalize abortion. Thu.-Sat., Jan. 16-18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 2 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.
Influencing the Odyssey: Films that Inspired Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke, with movies that inspired the director and co-writer of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” including “How the West was Won,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” above, “Metropolis” and more. Fri., Jan. 17-Sun., Feb. 2, various dates and times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
“Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” an exclusive version of the 2019 documentary about the mission that landed men on the moon for the first time 50 years ago, with never-before-seen footage. Daily through Tue., Jan. 21, 3 p.m., New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $6; $5 kids, students, seniors, plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.
His Dream: A Look At The Life Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with screenings of “King of the Wilderness,” which followed MLK during the last years of his life, and “Selma,” the story of courage and hope that changed the world. Sat., Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., St. Albans Library, 191-05 Linden Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 528-8196, queenslibrary.org.
Oratorio Society of Queens, to join the choral group of more than 100 people of various ages, backgrounds and abilities, singing Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and Randall Thompson’s “Testament of Freedom” in May 17 Spring Concert. Mon., Jan. 20 , 7 p.m. (with rehearsals immediately following), Temple Beth Sholom, 171-39 Northern Blvd., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 279-3006, queensoratorio.org.
Douglaston Community Theatre for the comedy “Social Security,” with men and women ages 40s-90s sought. Thu., Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. Info: Gary, (347) 489-6216, dougcommtheatre@optonline.net.
Lunar New Year Tradition: Puppet Making & Dragon Walk, with kids making “tricky rat” puppets and going on a Dragon Walk with Puppetry in Practice. Sat., Jan. 18, 2 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $10; $5 students and kids; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Lunar New Year Celebration, honoring the Year of the Rat with folk dances, the lion dance, a workshop and traditional arts and crafts, by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Sun., Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m. (certain events at certain times), Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
“Dog Man: The Musical,” a live stage performance based on Dav Pikey’s books about the “crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man and all hero!” Sat.-Sun., Jan. 25-26, 1 and 3 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $15; $13 students, seniors. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
“Lunar New Year Tinker Festival,” with fun hands-on tinkering activities combining science and art. Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Reservations required. Info: (718) 961-8585, lewislatimerhouse.org.
“2001: A Space Odyssey” actors autograph sessions, with Keir Dullea (David Bowman) and Dan Richter (Moonwatcher) selling and signing merchandise related to the film, such as photos, and memorabilia people bring with them. Fri., Jan. 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. Varying prices. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
“The Day Harlem Saved Dr. King,” a play about the 1958 stabbing of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that nearly killed him, with brunch. Mon., Jan. 20, 11 a.m., Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica. $35. Info: (718) 206-4600.
Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games, heated tents and more. Daily through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.
Black to the Future: Youth Empowerment Day, with motivational speakers led by BET news host and CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill and giveaways. Sat., Jan. 18, 2-5 p.m., Black Spectrum Theatre, Roy Wilkins Park, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. $15. Info: (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.com.
“Those Were the Days: Why ‘All in the Family’ Still Matters,” with Jim Cullen, author of the new book of that name, discussing the groundbreaking, popular TV show set in Queens and its impact on American culture. Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30-4 p.m., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $5; $3 students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.
Winter Wellness: Breathing & Drinking Teas, with participants making their own tea and herbal facials, learning how to use dried herbs to soothe their throat, nose and sinuses. Sat., Jan. 18, 2-4 p.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. $30. Info: (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.
The Vietnam War Reading and Discussion Program, with Jo-Anne Raskin of the Friends of Maple Grove moderating conversations related to books loaned by Humanities New York. Each Sat., Jan. 25-Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery Victorian Administration Building, 83-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.
Defensive driving course, for better skills, insurance and point reduction; and to cut down on accidents, by the National Safety Council. Sun., Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Forest Hills Jewish Center, 106-06 Queens Blvd. (entrance on 69 Road). $45. Info: (718) 263-7000, (631) 360-9720.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club of Queens, for anyone who has an idea for a product or seeks help with prototyping, intellectual property protection, manufacturing and more, this month featuring an expert on toy and game development. Tue., Jan. 21 (and each 3rd Tue. of the month), 6:30-8:30 p.m., NY Designs Incubator, LaGuardia Community College C Building, 7th floor, 29-10 Thompson Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Chris, (917) 682-7742, queensinventorsclub.com.
Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.
Flea Market, with new, used and vintage jewelry, collectibles, handbags, art, books, clothes, home goods and more, with food available. Sat., Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.
Understanding Older Adults’ Entitlements & Benefits: a Public Forum, with Queens Interagency Council on Aging President Barry Klitsberg presenting for the Aging, Social Services and Disabilities Committee of Community Board 6. Wed., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Rego Park Seniors Club, 63-36 99 St. Free. Info: (718) 263-9250, queenscb6secretary@gmail.com.
Community mental health support group, held by Recovery International. Each Thu., 6-7:45 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: Certified Peer Specialist Holly Weiss, (347) 906-1260.
Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.
Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.
