Arts listings - click here for all

Winter Open Studios, with multiple artists and art collectives allowing the public into their studios. Sun., Jan. 19, 1-4 p.m. (exhibit tour 2 p.m.), Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“In Practice: Total Disbelief,” with works that engage formal tools that uphold belief and use them to make other claims, suggesting uncertainty; and “Rafael Domenech: Model to exhaust this place,” an installation engaging with the vernacular of a rapidly growing neighborhood. Both Thu., Jan. 16 (opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m.)-Mon., March 23, SculptureCenter, 44-19 Purves St., Long Island City. $10 suggested; $5 students. Info: (718) 361-1750, sculpture-center.org.

Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show, the 19th annual, with area artists working in multiple styles and media, including painting, drawing, photography and more. Through Sun., Jan. 26, Bayside Historical Society, the Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $5. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

“Tiffany’s Iridescence: Glass in Rainbow Hues,” exploring the science and artistry behind Louis C. Tiffany’s groundbreaking achievements in iridescent art glass, with vivid colors, hypnotizing patterns and more. Through spring 2020, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, including “Flushing, Unordered, Rhythm,” above, by Xiangdong Shi, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Fri., Jan. 17 (opening reception 6-8 p.m.)-Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices,” the first public exhibit by Art BreakOut, with works in multiple media by artists with roots around the world. Through Thu., Feb. 27, The Local NY, 13-02 44 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Lois Stavsky, (917) 562-8468, loisstavsky@gmail.com.

“The Art of the Brick,” the world’s largest display of Lego art, with more than 100 original sculptures and others derived from known works, by Nathan Sawaya, plus interactive brick-building challenges, games and a free play area. Through Sun., Jan. 26, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.