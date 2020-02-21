Arts listings - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“Claytopian New York,” with sculptors expressing the beauty, diversity and wonder of life in an idealized metropolis; and “Back to the Table,” with ceramic artists reclaiming the dinner table as a place for human connection at a time when meals are often eaten elsewhere. Thu., Feb. 20 (“Claytopian”) and Fri., Feb. 21 (“Table”)-Sun., March 15 (“Claytopian” curator’s talk Sat., Feb. 22, 6-7 p.m.; opening reception for both Sat., Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.), The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

“Survival: The Exhibition,” an interactive setting providing science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages to stay alive in various environments, with an adventure zone including a zip line, ropes course and more. Through Sun., Sept. 13, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“The Art Work of Meagan J. Meehan,” with abstract works by the artist, author and journalist who coined and defined “conscious perceptionalism” as a genre. Through end of Feb., The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

“Race and Revolution: Home/Land,” with works by several artists that pair true stories of slaves facing the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act with the control of Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigrants and refugees today, in a look at systemic American racism. Through Sun., June 14, Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.

“Colors in Black,” the 18th annual Southern Queens Park Association art show, with works in various media, including A. Larry Green’s “Two Little Boys,” above, honoring people of color as Black History Month ends and Women’s History Month begins. Sun., March 1 (opening reception 2-6 p.m.)-Sat., March 7, Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. Free. Info: (718) 276-4630, ext. 100, mryland@sqpa.org.

“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices,” the first public exhibit by Art BreakOut, with works in multiple media by artists with roots around the world. Through Thu., Feb. 27, The Local NY, 13-02 44 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Lois Stavsky, (917) 562-8468, loisstavsky@gmail.com.

“Fresh Meadows Camera Club Retrospective, with photos by members and group officers as they celebrate their 73rd anniversary. Through Sat., Feb. 29, Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org, freshmeadowscameraclub.org.

“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through Sun., March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org.