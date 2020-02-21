Arts listings - click here for all

“Claytopian New York,” with sculptors expressing the beauty, diversity and wonder of life in an idealized metropolis; and “Back to the Table,” with ceramic artists reclaiming the dinner table as a place for human connection at a time when meals are often eaten elsewhere. Thu., Feb. 20 (“Claytopian”) and Fri., Feb. 21 (“Table”)-Sun., March 15 (“Claytopian” curator’s talk Sat., Feb. 22, 6-7 p.m.; opening reception for both Sat., Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.), The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.
“Survival: The Exhibition,” an interactive setting providing science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages to stay alive in various environments, with an adventure zone including a zip line, ropes course and more. Through Sun., Sept. 13, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.
“The Art Work of Meagan J. Meehan,” with abstract works by the artist, author and journalist who coined and defined “conscious perceptionalism” as a genre. Through end of Feb., The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.
“Race and Revolution: Home/Land,” with works by several artists that pair true stories of slaves facing the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act with the control of Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigrants and refugees today, in a look at systemic American racism. Through Sun., June 14, Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.
“Colors in Black,” the 18th annual Southern Queens Park Association art show, with works in various media, including A. Larry Green’s “Two Little Boys,” above, honoring people of color as Black History Month ends and Women’s History Month begins. Sun., March 1 (opening reception 2-6 p.m.)-Sat., March 7, Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. Free. Info: (718) 276-4630, ext. 100, mryland@sqpa.org.
“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices,” the first public exhibit by Art BreakOut, with works in multiple media by artists with roots around the world. Through Thu., Feb. 27, The Local NY, 13-02 44 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Lois Stavsky, (917) 562-8468, loisstavsky@gmail.com.
“Fresh Meadows Camera Club Retrospective, with photos by members and group officers as they celebrate their 73rd anniversary. Through Sat., Feb. 29, Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org, freshmeadowscameraclub.org.
“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through Sun., March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org.
Global Mashup: Klezmer Meets Venezuela, with Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn and Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo each playing a set and then jamming together. Sat., Feb. 29, 7:15 p.m. (dance lessons); 8 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $18; $12 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Tuesday Morning Music Club Classical Concert, with pianist Hannah Wang playing works by Schubert and Beethoven, and vocalists Ron and Julie Meixsell performing pieces by Mozart, Puccini, Schumann and more. Tue., Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Community Church of Douglaston, 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy. Free. Info: (718) 229-4707.
Concert of Classics by The Beatles, with favorites by the Fab Four performed by violinist Olga Turkina, pianist Philipp Petkov and four other musicians on classical instruments. Sat., Feb. 22, 3 p.m., St. Michael’s Cemetery, 72-02 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst. Free. Info: (718) 278-3240, stmichaelscemetery.com.
Sunday Jazz Brunch, with the Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet, food, 50/50 and more, to celebrate Mardi Gras. Sun., Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m., Bayside Historical Society, The Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $50. Info/RSVP: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.
SaaWee: New Ritual, with percussionist Sita Chay, left, and violinist Jihye Kim striving to heal the wounds of society in a fusion of Korean traditions and contemporary musical language. Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $18; $12 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org. Courtesy PHOTO
“Hunting and Gathering,” a comedy about four 20- and 30-somethings trying to find themselves amid the backdrop of apartment hunting in the city, with limited income and roommate troubles, by Headwall Theatre Co. Thu.-Sat., Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7, 7 p.m., Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30 St., Astoria. $20. Info: (718) 726-7329, headwalltheatrecompany.org.
“Driving Miss Daisy,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the relationship between an elderly Southern Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur, by Douglaston Community Theatre. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 28-29; Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., Sun., March 1, 3 p.m.; Sat., March 7, 2 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. $19; $17 seniors, students. Info: (718) 482-3332, dctonline.org.
“Something Unspoken” and “The Spiral Staircase,” a drama and a thriller presented as a double feature by the Parkside Players. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 21-22 and 28-29, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 103-15 Union Tpke., Forest Hills. $18; $15 seniors, students. Info: (718) 353-7388, parksideplayers.com.
“Jump,” the NYC premiere of a show about two sisters and their father grappling with loss while an unexpected friendship blooms, shining a light on finding peace after trauma, presented by the Astoria Performing Arts Center. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 21-22, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 22, 3 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 23, 3 p.m., 28-21 Steinway St., Astoria. $25; $20 students, seniors. Info: (718) 706-5750, apacny.org.
In-House Artist Concert, with several innovative choreographers from the Astoria area. Wed., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., Rioult Dance Center, 34-01 Steinway St., Astoria (entrance on 34 Ave.). Free. Info: (212) 398-5901, facebook.com/rioultdancecenter.
“Sorry to Bother You,” the 2018 dark comedy about a young African-American telemarketer who adopts a white accent to succeed but then learns dark secrets about his company. Sun., Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m., Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free; donations accepted. Info/RSVP: (718) 961-8585, lewislatimerhouse.org.
See It Big! Outer Space, with more than a dozen films of all kinds set in the cosmos, including “Flash Gordon,” “Alien” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Through Sun., April 19, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; $10 more for admission to “Envisioning 2001” exhibit. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us..
Little Women,” the 2019 coming-of-age drama based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved semi-autobiographical novel about four sisters in the Civil War era. Thu., Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 21, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; museum admission $5 more. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
“Black History International Film Festival, with films, art exhibits, live music and dance and more. Sat., Feb. 22, 4:15-10 p.m., Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave. $20; $25 at door. Info: (718) 658-3881, queensunderground718.com.
Winter Wellness: Root Remedies for Detox & Digestion, with participants learning how to make an herbal tincture and how “bitters” boost the immune system. Sat., Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m., Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. $30. Info/registration (required): (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.
Intro to Podcasting, with comedian, producer and writer Chris Gerbeck discussing ideas, formats, equipment, technology and more to help get your show out to the masses. Sat., Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m., QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $35. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.
Defensive driving, for better skills, insurance rates and license point reduction; and to cut down on accidents, by the National Safety Council. Sat., March 7, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Margaret RC Church, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village. $45. Info: (718) 326-1911.
St. Gregory the Great Theatre Group Leap Day Soirée, with food by culinary arts students, wine, beer, open mic/karaoke, games and more. Sat., Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m., St. Gregory the Great Church Oak Room, 242-20 88 Ave., Bellerose. $30; free for Leap Day babies. Info/RSVP (requested by Sun., Feb. 23): (718) 989-2451, tickets@sgtg.org; sgtgkathy@aol.com.
“Pirate Pete’s Parrot,” a play about a lovable rogue and his crew embarking on a high-seas adventure filled with music, mischief and laughs to find his runaway bird, with audience interaction and costumes encouraged. Sat., Feb. 22, 2:30 p.m. (and each fourth Sat. of the month), The Secret Children’s Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20; $15 kids; $40 family 4-pack. Info: (718) 392 0722, secrettheatre.com.
Midwinter Craft Day, with kids and families creating things together. Fri., Feb. 21, 1-4 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.
Midwinter Break Family Programs, with kids and accompanying adults learning about flowers, gardening, bugs and more, with certain topics on certain days. Thu.-Fri., Feb. 20-21, varying times, Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. $10 per kid each day. Info: (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.
Junior Makers Staycation: Foraging, Fibers and Food, with kids 2 and up and accompanying adults churning butter, learning to spin wool, creating works with natural materials and more. Thu.-Fri., Feb. 20-21, 12-3 p.m., Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. $10 per kid each day. Info: (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org.
Saturday night dance, with a live DJ playing classics, oldies, top 40, Italian and Latin music, food, raffles and more. Sat., Feb. 22 (and every other Saturday all year), 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. $12. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.
Indoor Flea Market, with new and used items including costume jewelry, toys, games, curios, clothing and more. Sun., Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, Union Tpke. and Parsons Blvd., Jamaica. Info: (718) 592-1815.
Flea Market, with new, used and vintage jewelry, collectibles, handbags, art, books, clothes, home goods and more, with food available. Sat., Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.
SNAP of Eastern Queens Innovative Senior Center for adults 60+, 80-45 Winchester Blvd., Queens Village. Classes — Exercise every Mon.: advanced, 11 a.m.; beginners, 1 p.m. Every Tue.: magic and ABC computer class, 10 a.m. Every Wed.: armchair yoga, 9 a.m.; Zumba gold, 10 a.m. Every Thu.: creative writing, 11 a.m.; painting, 1 p.m. Every Fri.: fall prevention, 10 a.m.; women’s discussion group, 11 a.m. Info: (718) 454-2100.
Young Israel Forest Hills Senior Center, with fitness classes and lunch every day, Mon.-Fri. Ping-Pong every Tue., 1 p.m.; Movie Club every Thu., 1 p.m.; Chinese Culture Club, every Mon., Wed., 1 p.m.; Beaded Jewelry Class first and third Tue. every month, 1 p.m., 68-07 Burns St. Info: (718) 520-2305, foresthillsseniorctr@nyc.rr.com.
Woodhaven/Richmond Hill Senior Center, with arts and crafts, knitting, Wii bowling, education and more. Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., lunch at 12 p.m. Strength/stretching exercise class every Mon., 1 p.m.; yoga class every Thu., 10 a.m.; Zumba every Fri. 89-02 91 St., Woodhaven. Info: (718) 847-9200.
PTSD for veterans and service members: Reach out to a anonymous support group in your area. Info: 1 (800) 273-8255.
Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).
Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.
