Arts listings - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“In Practice: Total Disbelief,” with works that engage formal tools that uphold belief and use them to make other claims, suggesting uncertainty; and “Rafael Domenech: Model to exhaust this place,” an installation engaging with the vernacular of a rapidly growing neighborhood. Both Thu., Jan. 16 (opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m.)-Mon., March 23, SculptureCenter, 44-19 Purves St., Long Island City. $10 suggested; $5 students. Info: (718) 361-1750, sculpture-center.org.

Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show, the 19th annual, with area artists working in multiple styles and media, including painting, drawing, photography and more. Sun., Jan. 12 (opening reception 2 p.m.)-Sun., Jan. 26, Bayside Historical Society, the Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $5. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

“A Piece of Yourself: Gift Giving in Self-Taught Art,” with one-of-a-kind works from the 18th to 21st centuries presented as gifts with an immediate and personal nature. Through Fri., Jan. 10, American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32 Place, Long Island City. Free. Info: (212) 595-9533, folkartmuseum.org.

“Weather the Weather,” with works by two dozen artists examining the “expression of the true force of nature,” via the SciArt Initiative. Through Fri., Jan. 10, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“Tiffany’s Iridescence: Glass in Rainbow Hues,” exploring the science and artistry behind Louis C. Tiffany’s groundbreaking achievements in iridescent art glass, with vivid colors, hypnotizing patterns and more. Through spring 2020, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“Unbound: Authentic Visions and Voices,” the first public exhibit by Art BreakOut, with works in multiple media, such as Frank Boccio’s “Six Men,” by artists with roots around the world. Thu., Jan. 9 (reception 6-9 p.m.)-Thu., Feb. 27, The Local NY, 13-02 44 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Lois Stavsky, (917) 562-8468, loisstavsky@gmail.com.

“Outs & Ins,” with works by Sarah Palmer exploring human and environmental vulnerability with recontextualized nudes, portraits, catalog images and more. Through Sat., Jan. 18, Mrs., 60-40 56 Drive, Maspeth. Free. Info: (347) 841-6149, mrsgallery.com.

MUSIC

Mark Adams Jazzical, a union of classical composition and jazz innovation, with the pianist, second from left, joined by Donald Nicks, left, on bass, George Gray on drums and Derrick Barker on vibes, along with guest David Friedman on vocals; with reception afterward. Sun., Jan. 12, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 85 Greenway S., Forest Hills. $15 suggested; $12 seniors, students and anyone in groups of six or more. Info: (718) 268-7772, gingerbreadplayers.org.

Beethoven’s 250th birthday with Longleash, with the new music trio performing piano works by the master composer and contemporary responses; part of the Five Boroughs Music Festival. Fri., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $25; $15 seniors; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Jazz drummer Jeremy Dutton, with the Texas percussionist continuing the lineage of great drummers from Houston, as part of the Thursday Night Jazz series. Thu., Jan. 9, 8-9 p.m., Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. $10. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

School of Rock Queens Winter Performance, with kids from the new music school putting on their first concert, with a focus on the British Invasion and a jam by their instructors at the end. Sat., Jan. 11, 12-5 p.m., Hatfields, 40-05 Bell Blvd., Bayside. $10. Info: (929) 999-7625, schoolofrock.com/events.

An Evening of Chamber Music for Piano and Strings, with Musica Reginae’s Barbara Podgurski on piano, Cyrus Beroukhim on violin, William Hakim on viola and Robert Burkhart on cello, playing works by Chopin and Dvorak. Sat., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills (preceded by 4 p.m. children’s concert; see Kids/Families). $20; $10 students; free kids under 12. Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

AUDITIONS

Oratorio Society of Queens, to join the choral group of more than 100 people of various ages, backgrounds and abilities, singing Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and Randall Thompson’s “Testament of Freedom” in May 17 Spring Concert. Mon., Jan. 13 and 20 , 7 p.m. (with rehearsals immediately following), Temple Beth Sholom, 171-39 Northern Blvd., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 279-3006, queensoratorio.org.

Douglaston Community Theatre for the comedy “Social Security,” with men and women ages 40s-90s sought. Tue., Jan. 14 and Thu., Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. Info: Gary, (347) 489-6216, dougcommtheatre@optonline.net.

THEATRE

“The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunit that adds “a dash of Monty Python” to the classic Alfred Hitchcock film about an everyman caught up in the world of espionage, by The Gingerbread Players. Sat., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 85 Greenway S., Forest Hills. $15 suggested; $12 each in groups of six or more. Info: (718) 268-7772, boxoffice@gingerbreadplayers.org.

“The 8th,” a drama about an Irish family in mourning and arguing about how their father died, set against the nation’s contentious vote to legalize abortion. Thu.-Sat., Jan. 9-11; Tue.-Sat., Jan. 14-18, 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Jan. 11-12; Sat., Jan. 18, 2 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

FILM

“I Am Big Bird,” the 2014 documentary on Caroll Spinney, the man behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” for nearly 50 years, with live appearances by Co-director Dave LaMattina, Jim Henson Foundation President Cheryl Henson and more. Sat., Jan. 11, 1 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

“The Hottest Summer,” the 2019 documentary on NYC in Aug. 2017 and its inhabitants’ anxieties about President Trump, rising rents, weather events and more. Sun., Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

“Apollo 11: First Steps Edition,” an exclusive version of the 2019 documentary about the mission that landed men on the moon for the first time 50 years ago, with never-before-seen footage. Daily through Tue., Jan. 21, 3 p.m., New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $6; $5 kids, students, seniors, plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

KIDS/FAMILIES

The Music of Friends, an interactive concert for kids 4 and up and their families, exploring what chamber music is and what it’s like to make songs with friends, by Musica Reginae. Sat., Jan. 11, 4 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills (followed by 7 p.m. regular concert; see Music). Free (kids’ event only). Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

Toddler Storytime, with preschoolers and their parents exploring the historical Onderdonk House through story, crafts and playtime. Sat., Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $5. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

APEC Welcome to the Neighborhood Open House, a fun-filled day of animal interactions, arts and crafts, music and more, as the Alley Pond Environmental Center moves into its temporary new headquarters. Sat., Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., APEC, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). Free: (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com.

“GingerBread Lane” House Giveaway, with each structure in the world’s largest fully edible gingerbread village given away after a presentation on their preservation; first-come, first-served. Sun., Jan. 12, 1:30-5 p.m., New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“Latin/Caribbean Silent Disco,” Quiet Events returns for a night of Caribbean and Latin dancing, where you can choose among three DJs and adjust the volume on your headphones, with an instructor teaching salsa dance moves. Sat.-Sun., Jan. 11-12, 10 p.m.-3:00 a.m., Katch Astoria, 28-19 31 St., Long Island City, various prices. Info: 1-(800) 833-9281, quietevents.com.

Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games, heated tents and more. Daily through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.

LECTURES/TALKS

Al Ronzoni Jr. — Coming to America, with the great-grandson of the founder of the Ronzoni pasta company on his family’s journey from Italy to America and success, followed by celebration of the La Bella Italia organization’s first anniversary. Sun., Jan. 12, 1-5 p.m., Christ the King High School CNL Center (door #10), 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village. $25. Info/RSVP (required): Jacqueline Gagliano, (718) 897-3135, jbgagliano14@yahoo.com.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

Defensive driving course, for better skills, insurance and point reduction; and to cut down on accidents, by the National Safety Council. Sun., Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Forest Hills Jewish Center, 106-06 Queens Blvd. (entrance on 69 Road). $45. Info: (718) 263-7000, (631) 360-9720.

Native American Pottery and Archaeology: Queens 400 Years Ago, with students connecting clay and pottery techniques with history in both English and Spanish, and making their own works to take home. Sat., Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Corona Library, 38-23 104 St. Free. Info: (718) 426-2844, (718) 939-0647, queenslibrary.org, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

Live Drawing with Models, for those 18 and over, with a nude model, music and nonjudgmental environment. Mon., Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $16; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Family & Friends CPR training, with members of the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps teaching the lifesaving skills of hands-only CPR, for those 14 and up. Fri., Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). $5. Info/pre-registration (required): (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com.

CLUBS

Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club of Queens, for anyone who has an idea for a product or seeks help with prototyping, intellectual property protection, manufacturing and more, this month featuring an expert on toy and game development. Tue., Jan. 21 (and each 3rd Tue. of the month), 6:30-8:30 p.m., NY Designs Incubator, LaGuardia Community College C Building, 7th floor, 29-10 Thompson Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: Chris, (917) 682-7742, queensinventorsclub.com.

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Maspeth Senior Center, 6961 Grand Ave. Free English classes for Chinese speakers, computer instruction, Silver Sneakers, tai chi, yoga and more; breakfast and lunch served. Info: (718) 429-3636.

Della Monica-Steinway Senior Center. Serving adults 60 and over. 23-56 Broadway, Astoria. Exercise classes daily, 10 a.m. Social dancing every Mon. and Thu., 1 p.m. Daily lunch served 11:45 a.m. Info: (718) 626-1500.

SUPPORT GROUPS

PTSD for veterans and service members: Reach out to a anonymous support group in your area. Info: 1 (800) 273-8255.

Bereavement groups for assistance dealing with loss and the process towards healing, with others experiencing similar situations. Central Queens YM & YWHA, 67-09 108 St., Forest Hills. Registration req’d. Info: (718) 268-5011, ext. 160, olderadults@cgy.org.