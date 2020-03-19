“The Socrates Annual 2019,” with outdoor projects by multiple artists produced on-site and engaging their location and community. Through Sun., March 29, 2020, Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Free. Info: (718) 956-1819, socratessculpturepark.org.
Nature’s Workshop: Poetry in the Park, part of an Urban Park Rangers series helping participants to develop a skill and engage in a hands-on project. Sun., March 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Forest Park Buddy Monument, Park Lane South and Myrtle Avenue, Richmond Hill. Free. Info: (718) 846-2731, nycgovparks.org/events.
Nature Exploration: Signs of Spring, a hike through Kissena Park in search of buds, blooms, birds and more, with the Urban Park Rangers. Sat., March 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rose and Oak Aves., Kissena Park, Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 846-2731, nycgovparks.org/events.
Coastal Wildlife Adventure, with Urban Park Rangers guiding participants to wildlife viewing spots; binoculars encouraged. Sat., March 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Beach 59 St. Playground, Rockaway Beach Boardwalk. Free. Info: (718) 846-2731, nycgovparks.org/events.
Astoria Walking Tour, exploring the buzzy neighborhood’s historic highlights and hidden gems, with “Walking Queens” author/guide Adrienne Onofri; first in a spring series of tours. Sun., March 29, 2:30-4:30 p.m., meeting at corner of 35 Ave. and 36 St. $25. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.
Onderdonk House, with visits still possible because very few people are in the historic Dutch-American home at the same time. Each Wed., 3-6 p.m.; each Sat.-Sun., 1-5 p.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $5; free kids, veterans, active military. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.
Art & History Contest, the 23rd annual, for kids in grades 3-5, drawing or painting a building, park, monument or landmark in Queens. Deadline Sat., April 11, sent to Queens Historical Society, Attn. Education/Art Contest, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $1. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140.
Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem, with many but not all canceled; phone meetings also available. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.
