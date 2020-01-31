Arts listings - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“Assembly,” with works by Damien Davis, Rachel Eulena Williams and Sun You in various media, in a display inspired by the exhibit’s title, as a word and an action. Through Sat., March 21, Mrs., 60-40 56 Drive, Maspeth. Free. Info: (347) 841-6149, mrsgallery.com.

“My Blue Window,” with works in various media that explore anti-blackness as it operates algorithmically within systems, focusing on predictive policing technologies intended to help dispatch officers to high-crime areas before incidents are reported. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“The Art Work of Meagan J. Meehan,” with abstract works by the artist, author and journalist who coined and defined “conscious perceptionalism” as a genre. Sat., Feb. 1 (opening reception 5:30-7 p.m.)-end of Feb., The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Dreamscapes by Carol Crawford,” with drawings based on photos of refugees on the move enlarged to life size; and “Life Interrupted,” with photos by 13 photographers focusing on how life is altered by unexpected changes in political, economic and familial circumstances. Both through Sun., Feb. 16, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

“Signature Styles: Friendship, Album, and Fundraising Quilts,” with pieces that emphasize the quilt as a community project, to be read not only as a whole but also square by square; first in the three-part “Connecting Threads: A Year of Exceptional Quilts” series. Through Sun., June 21 (curator-led talk Wed., Feb. 5, 1 p.m.), American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32 Place, Long Island City. Free. Info: (212) 595-9533, folkartmuseum.org.

“Chen Dongfan: Sanctuary,” with large-scale paintings that hope to reconcile “a calligraphic energy with the destructive potency of graffiti” and evoke the sacredness of a sanctuary; “Fevzi Yazici: Dark White,” with 40 works on paper by the award-winning Turkish journalist produced before and during his current incarceration in Istanbul; and “Patricia Dom’nguez: Planetary Tears,” a three-channel video journey through colonialism and indigenous cosmology. Through Fri., May 1 (except “Dark White,” through Sat., March 14), Dr. M.T. Geoffrey Yeh Gallery, SJU, 8000 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 990-7476, stjohns.edu.

“Relative Fields in a Garden,” a multimedia collaboration between portraitist Heidi Howard and her mother, sound sculptor Liz Phillips, that combines fantastical flora with field recordings to depict three generations of women and Phillips’ garden in Sunnyside. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, kids. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

CALL FOR ART

Long Island City Artists, with art in media of all types and sizes sought for upcoming exhibit reflecting on social transformation, in response to the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S., with a focus on feminism but inclusive of adjacent movements and concerns; deadline Mon., Feb. 10. $25. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

THEATRE

“Black Love,” a revival of the Black Spectrum Theatre’s first production, a kaleidoscope of love stories showing that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Thu., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 2, 4 p.m., BST, Roy Wilkins Park, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. $20. Info: (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.com.

“The Meeting,” the story of a fictional meeting between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, dealing with issues such as poverty, racism, war and black self-empowerment. Sat., Feb. 1, 2 p.m., Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. $5. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“Divas de Espa–a,” a comedic musical review on what it takes to be a diva, celebrating Rocio Jurado, Sara Montiel, Charo and Lola Flores. Each Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; each Sun., 4 p.m., Jan. 31-Feb. 14, Thalia Spanish Theatre, 41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside. $35. Info: (718) 729-3880, thaliatheatre.org.

“Appropriate,” a darkly comic tale about the queen bee of her Irish town, who always dreamed of her wedding day but then flees the reception; part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival. Daily through Feb. 2, 8 p.m., New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. $26. Info: (718) 482-0909, newyorkirishcenter.org.

FILM

Influencing the Odyssey: Films that Inspired Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke, with movies that inspired the director and co-writer of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” including “Forbidden Planet,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “Metropolis” and more. Fri., Jan. 31-Sun., Feb. 2, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Chili Cook Off & Super Bowl Watch Party, with a cash prize for the winning dish, comedians riffing for the first half of the game and more. Sun., Feb. 2, 5:30-11:30 p.m., QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $5; $10 to enter chili dish; $7 to judge. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.

MUSIC

Queens Symphony Orchestra: Gershwin Got Rhythm, with several pieces by the celebrated composer and pianist performed by the QSO to honor his legacy. Sun., Feb. 2, 3-4:30 p.m., LeFrak Concert Hall at Queens College, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 570-0909, (718) 544-2996, queenssymphony.org.

dies smely, the experiment in pop music with revolving members and shifting roles, this time a collaboration between Helen Chu and Emilia Wang, featuring Joe Heffernan. Tue., Feb. 4, 8-9 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.), SculptureCenter, 44-19 Purves St., Long Island City. Free. Info: (718) 361-1750, sculpture-center.org.

Jazz Jam Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, the monthly event led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, with all musicians and vocalists welcome to join in. Wed., Feb. 5, 7-10 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free to play or sing; $10 to listen; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Peabo Bryson With Special Guest Regina Belle, with the acclaimed vocalists who won both a Grammy and a Tony for “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin” performing. Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Colden Auditorium, Queens College, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing. $39-$74. Info: (718) 793-0923, kupferbergcenter.org.

LECTURES/TALKS

“Images of America: St. Albans” book talk and signing, with author Claire Serant and area residents speaking about the neighborhood and her new photo book on it. Thu., Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m., Black Spectrum Theatre, Roy Wilkins Park, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., St. Albans (followed by play “Black Love”; see Theatre). Free; books available for purchase (play tickets separate). Info: (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.com.

American Artist and Rashida Richardson Conversation and Q&A, with the artist and the director of policy research at the AI Now Institute discussing issues of police surveillance. Sun., Feb. 2, 3-4:30 p.m., Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

KIDS/FAMILIES

“Fables: An Original Dance Show for the Whole Family,” with timeless stories like “The Fox and the Crow” and “The Tortoise and the Hare” set to dance, inspired by the rhythmic narrative of Jean de La Fontaine’s “Fables” and performed by young dancers alongside professionals from Rioult Dance NY. Sat., Feb. 1, 3 p.m., LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City. $20. Info: (718) 482-5151, lpac.nyc.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

The Vietnam War Reading and Discussion Program, with Jo-Anne Raskin of the Friends of Maple Grove moderating conversations related to books loaned by Humanities New York. Each Sat. through Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery Victorian Administration Building, 83-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

Adult Crafting with Jane Austen: Read-Aloud & Crafting Circle, with participants making Valentine’s Day crafts including their own projects brought from home while some read passages from Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion” aloud. Sat., Feb. 1 and 8, 12-5 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.

Building a Relationship with God, each Mon., 10-11 a.m., through May 18; The Book of Job, each Wed., 10-11 a.m., through May 20; Introduction to Judaism, each Thu., 7-8 p.m., through May 21, 2020; all taught by Rabbi Daniel Wolpe, Flushing-Fresh Meadows Jewish Center, 193-10 Peck Ave. Free. Info: (718) 357-5100.

CLUBS

Israeli folk dancing, with instruction for beginners, in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Each Mon., 7:30 p.m. (beginners’ instruction); 8:30-10 p.m. (intermediate dances), Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows. $10. Info: (718) 380-4145, hillcrestjc.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

“Scrooge: The Relapse,” a new play by John McCaffrey and Jack Gwaltney, to be read by members of the Queens Center for Gay Seniors. Fri., Jan. 31, 2 p.m., Jewish Center of Jackson Heights, 37-06 77 St. Free. Info: (718) 533-6459.

Pomonok Senior Center, 67-09 Kissena Blvd., is proud to offer the following programs, available to anyone 60+. Zumba for both beginners and continuing students, Tues., 9:30 a.m.; aerobics by Shape Up NYC, for anyone 18+, Fridays at 11 a.m.; Dear Abby discussion group, Thurs., 11 a.m.; movie screenings, Wed., 1 p.m. Info: (718) 591-3377, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woodhaven/Richmond Hill Senior Center, with arts and crafts, knitting, Wii bowling, education and more. Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., lunch at 12 p.m. Strength/stretching exercise class every Mon., 1 p.m.; yoga class every Thu., 10 a.m.; Zumba every Fri. 89-02 91 St., Woodhaven. Info: (718) 847-9200.

SNAP of Eastern Queens Innovative Senior Center for adults 60+, 80-45 Winchester Blvd., Queens Village. Classes — Exercise every Mon.: advanced, 11 a.m.; beginners, 1 p.m. Every Tue.: magic and ABC computer class, 10 a.m. Every Wed.: armchair yoga, 9 a.m.; Zumba gold, 10 a.m. Every Thu.: creative writing, 11 a.m.; painting, 1 p.m. Every Fri.: fall prevention, 10 a.m.; women’s discussion group, 11 a.m. Info: (718) 454-2100.

Young Israel Forest Hills Senior Center, with fitness classes and lunch every day, Mon.-Fri. Ping-Pong every Tue., 1 p.m.; Movie Club every Thu., 1 p.m.; Chinese Culture Club, every Mon., Wed., 1 p.m.; Beaded Jewelry Class first and third Tue. every month, 1 p.m., 68-07 Burns St. Info: (718) 520-2305, foresthillsseniorctr@nyc.rr.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.

Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).

Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.