“Dakota Gearhart: The Sextant of the Rose” and “Catalina Ouyang: it has always been the perfect instrument,” with new video and sculpture works that deal with themes such as control and power dynamics; and “Quad Relay,” a mural by Laurel Sparks based on the sestina form of mathematical poetry. Sat., Feb. 29, 5-8 p.m. (followed by multiartist concert (see Music), Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth. Free (for reception; $25-$35 for concert). Info: (718) 489-6285, knockdown.center.
“Claytopian New York,” with sculptors expressing the beauty, diversity and wonder of life in an idealized metropolis; and “Back to the Table,” with ceramic artists reclaiming the dinner table as a place for human connection at a time when meals are often eaten elsewhere. Through Sun., March 15, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.
“Survival: The Exhibition,” an interactive setting providing science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages to stay alive in various environments, with an adventure zone including a zip line, ropes course and more. Through Sun., Sept. 13, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.
“Race and Revolution: Home/Land,” with works by several artists that pair true stories of slaves facing the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act with the control of Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigrants and refugees today, in a look at systemic American racism. Through Sun., June 14, Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.
“Creative Mosaic II,” with works in various media, including Junyi Liu’s oil painting “Beauty Won’t Hurt You,” above, as well as performance art, responding to Queens’ multifaceted texture, presented by Long Island City Artists. Fri., Feb. 28 (opening reception 6-8 p.m.)-Sun., March 15 (closing party 3-5 p.m.), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Fresh Meadows Camera Club Retrospective, with photos by members and group officers as they celebrate their 73rd anniversary. Through Sat., Feb. 29, Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org, freshmeadowscameraclub.org.
“Colors in Black,” the 18th annual Southern Queens Park Association art show, with works in various media, honoring people of color as Black History Month ends and Women’s History Month begins. Sun., March 1 (opening reception 2-6 p.m.)-Sat., March 7, Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. Free. Info: (718) 276-4630, ext. 100, mryland@sqpa.org.
“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through Sun., March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org.
Outline: Winter, with multiple artists performing in various genres, headlined by avant-pop stylist John Maus, alongside two new art exhibits. Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth. $25-$35. Info: (718) 489-6285, knockdown.center.
Kegelbaenetrioen: The Kegelstatt Trio, with Danish chamber music on clarinet, viola and piano. Tue., March 3, 7:30 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Jazz Jam Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, the monthly event led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, with all musicians and vocalists welcome to join in. Wed., March 4, 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free to play or sing; $10 to listen; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Global Mashup: Klezmer Meets Venezuela, with Michael Winograd and the Honorable Mentshn and Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo each playing a set and then jamming together. Sat., Feb. 29, 7:15 p.m. (dance lessons); 8 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $18; $12 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Chicken and Biscuits,” a new family comedy “with lots of love, shade and prayer,” about two African-American sisters who discover at their father’s funeral that he had a third daughter. Fri.-Sun., Feb. 28-March 1, March 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, varying times; Mon., March 9, 7:30 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25; $23 seniors, students. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
“Steel Magnolias,” a comedy-drama depicting the bonds that form among a group of Southern women who gather at an in-home beauty parlor, by Theatre By The Bay NY. Sat., March 7, 14 and 21, 8:30 p.m.; Sun., March 8, 15 and 22, 3 p.m., Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center, 1300 209 St. $25; $22 seniors, kids; $2 more at door. Info: (718) 428-6363, theatrebythebayny.com.
“Hunting and Gathering,” a comedy about four 20- and 30-somethings trying to find themselves amid the backdrop of apartment hunting in the city, with limited income and roommate troubles, by Headwall Theatre Co. Thu.-Sat., Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7, 7 p.m., Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30 St., Astoria. $20. Info: (718) 726-7329, headwalltheatrecompany.org.
“Driving Miss Daisy,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the relationship between an elderly Southern Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur, by Douglaston Community Theatre. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 28-29; Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., Sun., March 1, 3 p.m.; Sat., March 7, 2 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. $19; $17 seniors, students. Info: (718) 482-3332, dctonline.org.
“Something Unspoken” and “The Spiral Staircase,” a drama and a thriller presented as a double feature by the Parkside Players. Fri.-Sat., 28-29, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 103-15 Union Tpke., Forest Hills. $18; $15 seniors, students. Info: (718) 353-7388, parksideplayers.com.
Bound: Eating Disorder Awareness Show, the 4th annual, with dance, music, spoken word, comedy and more, by Borne Dance Co. guest artists, with most proceeds going to the National Eating Disorder Association. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 28-29, 7 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20 suggested. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com, bornedance.com.
See It Big! Outer Space, with more than a dozen films of all kinds set in the cosmos, including “Alien,” “The Right Stuff” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Through Sun., April 19, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; $10 more for admission to “Envisioning 2001” exhibit. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
“The Journey,” the 2019 documentary about women who immigrated to New York from the Istrian region, once a part of Italy and then part of Yugoslavia after World War II, directed by Olivia Rutigliano and produced by Maria Santalesa, president of the Histria Association for Women; to celebrate Women’s History Month. Sun., March 1, 2-4 p.m., Bayside Historical Society, The Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $10. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.
Make Something! Baby Quilt, with participants learning the basics of quilting to sew a 36-by-36-inch quilt; supplies included. Each Tue., March 3-May 5, 6:30 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $125; $100 students; free teens (with $25 supplies fee). Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Defensive driving, for better skills, insurance rates and license point reduction; and to cut down on accidents, by the National Safety Council. Sat., March 7, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Margaret RC Church, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village. $45. Info: (718) 326-1911.
Black History Month Cultural Gala Weekend, with performance by the Fanike African Dance Troupe, above, kids’ and adults’ classes, vendors and more. Sat., Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. (dance performance)-Sun., March 1, 3 p.m. (kids’ workshop and dance class); 4:30 p.m. (adults’ master dance class), Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Performance $25; $30 at door; kids’ class $10; adults’ class $15. Info: (917) 704-0051, (917) 836-6982, fanikeafricandance.com/contact.
Illusionist performance, with humor, charm, magic and mind-reading; plus refreshments. Tue., March 3, 1 p.m., Rockwood Park Jewish Center, 156-45 84 St. (use parking lot entrance on 85 St.), Howard Beach. $15. Info: Shelly R., (347) 564-3570; Phyllis S., (917) 601-2234.
Taste of the World OLQM International Food Festival, the 9th annual, with sample plates from some of the most popular restaurants in Forest Hills and nearby areas, plus raffles. Sun., March 8, 2:30-5 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Church McLaughlin Hall, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills. $30; $35 at door; $10 kids. Info: (718) 268-6251, ourladyqueenofmartyrs.org.
Bauernball German dinner dance, the 119th annual, with meal of roast pork, mashed potatoes, wurst and more, with music by the Heimat Klänge Orchestra, dancing and auction, by Gottscheer Kranken Unterstützungs Verein von Gross New York. Sun., March 8, 12:30 p.m., Gottscheer Hall, 657 Fairview Ave., Ridgewood. $65. Info: Gillian Guile, (917) 710-3924, gil.amanda@aol.com, facebook.com/gottscheerkuvny.
St. Gregory the Great Theatre Group Leap Day Soirée, with food by culinary arts students, wine, beer, open mic/karaoke, games and more. Sat., Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m., St. Gregory the Great Church Oak Room, 242-20 88 Ave., Bellerose. $30; free for Leap Day babies. Info/RSVP (requested by Sun., Feb. 23): (718) 989-2451, tickets@sgtg.org; sgtgkathy@aol.com.
Hands-On History: Map Out Historic Jamaica!, with people of all ages learning what Jamaica looked like 200 years ago through maps of the 1800s and making their own to take home. Sat., March 7, 1-4 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.
Candlelight Evening, with tours of the historic Onderdonk House by candlelight and music by the Brooklyn Blue Grass Collective. Sat., March 7, 6-9 p.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $10. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.
Queens AARP Chorus, which sings at nursing homes and AARP events, seeks retired people to join. Rehearsals each Fri., 11 a.m., Clearview Selfhelp Center, 208-11 26 Ave., Bayside. Info: joroosume@verizon.net.
Howard Beach Senior Center, with exercise classes every weekday except Thu., varying times; dances with a DJ and hot lunch every Tue., 12-3 p.m.; art classes every Thu., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m.; intro to sign language every Fri., 10-11:30 a.m.; karaoke every Wed., 1-3 p.m.; monthly book club; and more, 155-55 Crossbay Blvd. Info: (718) 738-8100.
Knitting and crocheting class, to learn a new skill or share an idea for a craft project, by Jamaica Senior Program for Older Adults. Each Thu., 10:30-11:30 a.m., Theodora Jackson Adult Center, 92-47 165 St. Info: (718) 657-6500, jspoa.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.
Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.
