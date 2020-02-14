Arts listings - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“Survival: The Exhibition,” an interactive setting providing science-based techniques to prepare visitors of all ages to stay alive in various environments, with an adventure zone including a zip line, ropes course and more. Through Sun., Sept. 13, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“My Blue Window,” with works in various media that explore anti-blackness as it operates algorithmically within systems, focusing on predictive policing technologies intended to help dispatch officers to high-crime areas before incidents are reported. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Fresh Meadows Camera Club Retrospective, with photos by members and group officers such as Joe Kramer, left, Bernard Lebrun and Richie Taub, as they celebrate their 73rd anniversary. Through Sat., Feb. 29, Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org, freshmeadowscameraclub.org.

“Dreamscapes by Carol Crawford,” with drawings based on photos of refugees on the move enlarged to life size; and “Life Interrupted,” with photos by 13 photographers focusing on how life is altered by unexpected changes in political, economic and familial circumstances. Both through Sun., Feb. 16, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

Relative Fields in a Garden,” a multimedia collaboration between portraitist Heidi Howard and her mother, sound sculptor Liz Phillips, that combines fantastical flora with field recordings to depict three generations of women and Phillips’ garden in Sunnyside. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, kids. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Arte Cubano,” with works by more than 25 Cuban artists reflecting on the quotidian, social and political realities of the island and the world. Through Thu., Feb. 20, Godwin-Ternbach Museum, at Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 997-4747, gtmuseum.org.

“The Art Work of Meagan J. Meehan,” with abstract works by the artist, author and journalist who coined and defined “conscious perceptionalism” as a genre. Through end of Feb., The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

“Race and Revolution: Home/Land,” with works by several artists that pair true stories of slaves facing the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act with the control of Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigrants and refugees today, in a look at systemic American racism. Through Sun., June 14, Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.

“Jay Jaxon: 40 Years of Fashion Design Brilliance,” celebrating the Queens native and fashion designer with artifacts from his personal archives and primary sources from researcher and curator Rachel Fenderson. Through Dec., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $5 (reception); $3 seniors, students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

MUSIC

Tuesday Morning Music Club Classical Concert, with pianist Hannah Wang playing works by Schubert and Beethoven, and vocalists Ron and Julie Meixsell performing pieces by Mozart, Puccini, Schumann and more. Tue., Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Community Church of Douglaston, 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy. Free. Info: (718) 229-4707.

Concert of Classics by the Beatles, with favorites by the Fab Four performed by violinist Olga Turkina, pianist Philipp Petkov and three other musicians on classical instruments. Sat., Feb. 22, 3 p.m., St. Michael’s Cemetery, 72-02 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst. Free. Info: (718) 278-3240, stmichaelscemetery.com.

Sunday Jazz Brunch, with the Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet, food, 50/50 and more, to celebrate Mardi Gras. Sun., Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m., Bayside Historical Society, The Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $50. Info/RSVP: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

Yamoto: Drummers of Japan, with dozens of musicians playing drums, including one weighing more than half a ton, in a highly energetic show. Sat., Feb. 15, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 16, 3 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $20-$42. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.

THEATRE

“Something Unspoken” and “The Spiral Staircase,” a drama and a thriller presented as a double feature by the Parkside Players. Sat., Feb. 15; Fri.-Sat., Feb. 21-22 and 28-29, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 16 and 23, 2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 103-15 Union Tpke., Forest Hills. $18; $15 seniors, students. Info: (718) 353-7388, parksideplayers.com.

“Jump,” the NYC premiere of a show about two sisters and their father grappling with loss while an unexpected friendship blooms, shining a light on finding peace after trauma, presented by the Astoria Performing Arts Center. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 14-15 and 21-22, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15 and 22, 3 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 16 and 23, 3 p.m., 28-21 Steinway St., Astoria. $25; $20 students, seniors. Info: (718) 706-5750, apacny.org.

“Divas de España,” a comedic musical review on what it takes to be a diva, celebrating Rocio Jurado, Sara Montiel, Charo and Lola Flores. Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m. Thalia Spanish Theatre, 41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside. $35. Info: (718) 729-3880, thaliatheatre.org.

FILM

See It Big! Outer Space, with more than a dozen films of all kinds set in the cosmos, including “Solaris,” “Barbarella” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Through Sun., April 19, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; $10 more for admission to “Envisioning 2001” exhibit. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us..

DANCE

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy: “Home,” an international collaboration between the Long Island City-based studio and Indian choreographer Ashley Lobo. Sun., Feb. 16, 1 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

LECTURES/TALKS

Book Talk and Signing: “This African-American Life,” with Hugh B. Price, former CEO of the National Urban League and great-grandnephew of Lewis H. Latimer, on his ancestry, work in civil rights and more. Sun., Feb. 16, 2:30-4 p.m., Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free (books available for sale). Info/RSVP: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.

Cupwings and Rollers, Partridges and Parrotbills: Birding Southern Asia, with librarian, photographer and bird book reviewer Donna Schulman presenting her avian discoveries in India, Thailand and the Malay Peninsula. Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). Free. Info: (718) 229-4000, qcbirdclub.org.

KIDS/FAMILIES

It’s Electric! Magnets Program, with kids making an interactive sculpture and dancing bugs that wiggle and groove with the power of magnetism; presented by Con Edison. Sat., Feb. 15, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $10. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

Fantasy Terrariums: Winter Break Family Workshop, with participants learning about the ecosystem of a terrarium and creating their own to take home, with materials provided. Wed., Feb. 19, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38 Ave., Flushing. $5; $12 family; free kids under 3. Info: (718) 359-6227, vomuseum.org.

Midwinter Craft Day, with kids and families creating things together. Mon., Wed. and Fri., Feb. 17, 19 and 21, 1-4 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.

Midwinter Break Family Programs, with kids and accompanying adults learning about flowers, gardening, bugs and more, with certain topics on certain days. Tue.-Fri., Feb. 18-21, varying times, Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. $10 per kid each day. Info: (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.

Junior Makers Staycation: Foraging, Fibers and Food, with kids 2 and up and accompanying adults churning butter, learning to spin wool, creating works with natural materials and more. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 19-21, 12-3 p.m., Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. $10 per kid each day. Info: (718) 347-3276, queensfarm.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Native American Arts Social, with artwork for sale, drumming, singing, dancing, stories, community-building and more, focused on indigenous cultures. Sat., Feb. 15, 12 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free. Info/RSVP (required): (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Afrikan Poetry Theatre’s Black History Month Film Festival, with screenings of recent works, discussions and more. Sat., Feb. 15, 2-6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. Free. Info/RSVP (required): (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

CLUBS

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Israeli folk dancing, with instruction for beginners, in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Each Mon., 7:30 p.m. (beginners’ instruction); 8:30-10 p.m. (intermediate dances), Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows. $10. Info: (718) 380-4145, hillcrestjc.org.

MARKETS

Flea Market, with new, used and vintage jewelry, collectibles, handbags, art, books, clothes, home goods and more, with food available. Sat., Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Howard Beach Senior Center, with exercise classes every weekday except Thu., varying times; dances with a DJ and hot lunch every Tue., 12-3 p.m.; art classes every Thu., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m.; intro to sign language every Fri., 10-11:30 a.m.; karaoke every Wed., 1-3 p.m.; monthly book club; and more, 155-55 Crossbay Blvd. Info: (718) 738-8100.

Maspeth Senior Center, 6961 Grand Ave. Free English classes for Chinese speakers, computer instruction, Silver Sneakers, tai chi, yoga and more; breakfast and lunch served. Info: (718) 429-3636.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).

Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.

Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.

Anxious, nervous, depressed? Recovery International can help. Meetings every Thu., 2:30 p.m., Fri., 3:30 p.m. Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71 Ave. Info: recoveryinternational.org. sonheightsalanonon@gmail.com.