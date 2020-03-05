EXHIBITS
“Dakota Gearhart: The Sextant of the Rose” and “Catalina Ouyang: it has always been the perfect instrument,” with new video and sculpture works that deal with themes such as control and power dynamics; and “Quad Relay,” a mural by Laurel Sparks based on the sestina form of mathematical poetry. Through Sun., April 12, Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth. Free (for reception; $25-$35 for concert). Info: (718) 489-6285, knockdown.center.
“The Socrates Annual 2019,” with outdoor projects by multiple artists produced on-site and engaging their location and community. Through Sun., March 8, Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Free. Info: (718) 956-1819, socratessculpturepark.org.
“Claytopian New York,” with sculptors expressing the beauty, diversity and wonder of life in an idealized metropolis; and “Back to the Table,” with ceramic artists reclaiming the dinner table as a place for human connection at a time when meals are often eaten elsewhere. Through Sun., March 15, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.
“Creative Mosaic II,” with works in various media, as well as performance art, responding to Queens’ multifaceted texture, presented by Long Island City Artists. Through Sun., March 15 (closing party 3-5 p.m.), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Colors in Black,” the 18th annual Southern Queens Park Association art show, with works in various media, honoring people of color as Black History Month ends and Women’s History Month . Through Sat., March 7, Roy Wilkins Park Family Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. Free. Info: (718) 276-4630, ext. 100, mryland@sqpa.org.
THEATRE
“The Envelope, Please,” a revue of Academy Award-winning songs, and some that perhaps should have won, by Maggie’s Little Theater. Sat., March 14; Fri.-Sat., March 20-21, 8 p.m.; Sun., March 15 and 22, 2:30 p.m., St. Margaret Parish Hall, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village. $20; $18 seniors, kids under 12. Info: (718) 579-5389, maggieslittletheater.org.
“Chicken and Biscuits,” a new family comedy “with lots of love, shade and prayer,” about two African-American sisters who discover at their father’s funeral that he had a third daughter. Fri.-Sun., March 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, varying times; Mon., March 9, 7:30 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25; $23 seniors, students. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
“Hunting and Gathering,” a comedy about four 20- and 30-somethings trying to find themselves amid the backdrop of apartment hunting in the city, with limited income and roommate troubles, by Headwall Theatre Co. Thu.-Sat., March 5-7, 7 p.m., Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30 St., Astoria. $20. Info: (718) 726-7329, headwalltheatrecompany.org.
“Paige in Full,” a “visual mix-tape” blending poetry, dance, visual arts and music to tell the tale of a multicultural girl growing up in Baltimore. Sat., March 7, 1 p.m. (hip-hop workshop); 2 p.m. (performance), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $14 performance only; $8 kids; $22 workshop and performance; $13 kids; both free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
“Steel Magnolias,” a comedy-drama depicting the bonds that form among a group of Southern women who gather at an in-home beauty parlor, by Theatre By The Bay NY. Sat., March 7, 14 and 21, 8:30 p.m.; Sun., March 8, 15 and 22, 3 p.m., Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center, 1300 209 St. $25; $22 seniors, kids; $2 more at door. Info: (718) 428-6363, theatrebythebayny.com.
“Driving Miss Daisy,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the relationship between an elderly Southern Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur, by Douglaston Community Theatre. Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., Sat., March 7, 2 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. $19; $17 seniors, students. Info: (718) 482-3332, dctonline.org.
“The Lady of Ro,” a work casting a new light on a woman who became a Greek folk legend through hope, courage and tenderness. Sat., March 14, 7-10 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $35. Info: (718) 726-7329, greekculturalcenter.org.
MUSIC
Global Mashup 2: Hungary Meets Ghana, with traditional, high-energy Hungarian folk band Eletfa and Ghana-drum-rhythm-inspired party-music group Kotoko Brass each playing a set and then jamming together; preceded by panel discussion on 1848 Austro-Hungarian uprisings and women’s suffrage in the U.S. Sat., March 14, 4 p.m. (panel discussion); 7:15 p.m. (dance lessons); 8 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $18; $12 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
Mozart vs. Salieri, with the Queensboro Symphony Orchestra reviving the centuries-old rivalry between the two composers, featuring three of their works. Sun., March 8, 7:30 p.m., Mary’s Nativity Church, 46-02 Parsons Blvd., Flushing. Free-will offering. Info: (718) 359-5996, qbsymphony@yahoo.com, facebook.com/queensborosymphonyorchestra.
The AirTrain Jazz Festival, with different performers each week paying tribute to Jamaica’s jazz history. Thu., March 5 (Takeshi Ogura Trio), March 12 (Eric Divito Trio), March 19 (Willie Martinez), March 26 (Libby & Co.), others each Thu. through end of May, all 5-7 p.m., Jamaica AirTrain concourse level, 93-40 Sutphin Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 291-2110, theairtrainjazzfestival.com.
A Night of Fearless Guitar, with artists Loren Connors, Suzanne Langille, Dora Bleu, Alan Licht and Ava Mendoza performing in various genres. Sun., March 15, 7:30 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.), The Windjammer, 552 Grandview Ave., Ridgewood. $10. Info: (718) 456-5267, facebook.com/thewindjammerny.
DANCE
Trinity Irish Dance Co., performing a fusion of the traditional Irish dance form and elements of American innovation. Sat., March 7, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sun., March 8, 3 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $20-$42. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.
COMEDY
Can Women Read? A Women’s History Month Comedy Show, with women of the Muslim Otherhood, an ethnically diverse group “of people with asterisked identities,” trying their hand at comedy. Sun., March 8, 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30), QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $10. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.
FILM
First Look 2020, the ninth edition, with international films of various kinds including features and documentaries, live performances, artist talks and more. Wed.-Sun., March 11-15, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15 per screening; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; packages available. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
See It Big! Outer Space, with more than a dozen films of all kinds set in the cosmos, including “Gravity,” “The Right Stuff” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Through Sun., April 19, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; $10 more for admission to “Envisioning 2001” exhibit. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Defensive driving, for better skills, insurance rates and license point reduction; and to cut down on accidents, by the National Safety Council. Sat., March 7, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Margaret RC Church, 66-05 79 Place, Middle Village. $45. Info: (718) 326-1911.
Mycopaper: Making and Unmaking with Mushrooms, with participants learning the importance of mushrooms in healing the planet and making paper from them. Sat., March 7, 2-5 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). $5. Info/pre-registration (required): (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com.
Live Drawing with Models, for those 18 and over, with a nude model, music and nonjudgmental environment. Mon., March 9, 6-9 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $16; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.
LECTURES/TALKS
After Rikers: Mic Check on Criminal Justice Reform, a panel discussion and open mic with free verse on the state’s new bail and discovery laws and the efforts to close down the Rikers Island jails. Sun., March 8, 2-4 p.m., Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
Witches of Old New York, with writer, editor and haunted tour guide Marie Carter talking about the women branded witches in old NYC and the city’s only witch trial. Sun., March 8, 3-4 p.m., QED, 27-16 23 Ave., Astoria. $10. Info: (347) 451-3873, qedastoria.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Taste of the World OLQM International Food Festival, the 9th annual, with sample plates from some of the most popular restaurants in Forest Hills and nearby areas, plus raffles. Sun., March 8, 2:30-5 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic Church McLaughlin Hall, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills. $30; $35 at door; $10 kids. Info: (718) 268-6251, ourladyqueenofmartyrs.org.
Bauernball German dinner dance, the 119th annual, with meal of roast pork, mashed potatoes, wurst and more, with music by the Heimat Klänge Orchestra, dancing and auction, by Gottscheer Kranken Unterstützungs Verein von Gross New York. Sun., March 8, 12:30 p.m., Gottscheer Hall, 657 Fairview Ave., Ridgewood. $65. Info: Gillian Guile, (917) 710-3924, gill.amanda@aol.com, facebook.com/gottscheerkuvny.
STEM Night: Extraordinary Women in STEM, with hands-on activities, networking, panel discussion and more about women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and a screening of “Unladylike2020: Women Trailblazers in STEM,” a multimedia series on 26 historical women who broke barriers in male-dominated fields. Fri., March 6, 5:30-8 p.m. (certain events at certain times), New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with RSVP. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.
Women’s Suffrage Lectures, Exhibit and Concert, all celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, recognizing women’s right to vote. Sat., March 7, 2-3:45 p.m. (lectures), 4 p.m. (concert), Maple Grove Cemetery Celebration Hall, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free with RSVP ($5 walk-in for concert). Info: (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.
Lifespire Foundation Bowl-a-thon, the 6th annual, to aid the group that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities realize their goals and dreams. Sun., March 15, 1-4 p.m., Jib Lanes, 67-19 Parsons Blvd., Flushing. $1,250 per lane for four-person team. Info: Tom Lydon, (917) 215-4839, tlydon@lifespire.org; Elia Cintron, (646) 739-4839, give@lifespire.org.
KIDS/FAMILIES
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and two other children’s favorites by Eric Carle, performed with puppets by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. Sun., March 15, 2:15 p.m. (in English) and 4:15 p.m. (in Mandarin), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $14; $8 kids; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org. Photo courtesy Mermaid Theatre
“The Emperor’s New Clothes”/“Las Nuevas Ropas de Emperador,” an interactive, bilingual live reimagining of the story about a royal obsessed with fashion, who ends up wearing silly long underwear, by Spark Movement Collective. Sat., March 7, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $10; $5 kids under 1. Info: (718) 392-0722, artful.ly/store/events/19643.
“Princess Particular,” an interactive live performance about a girl who’s used to getting what she wants when she wants it, with fun tunes and important life lessons; audience costumes encouraged. Sat., March 14, 2:30 p.m. (and each second Sat. of the month), The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20; $15 kids; $40 family 4-pack. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.
Hands-On History: Map Out Historic Jamaica!, with people of all ages learning what Jamaica looked like 200 years ago through maps of the 1800s and making their own to take home. Sat., March 7, 1-4 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.
TOURS/HIKES
Full Moon Hike, a nighttime walk teaching participants about nocturnal wildlife. Sun., March 8, 6:30-8 p.m., Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Center, 175-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Broad Channel. Free. Info/RSVP: (718) 318-4340, nps.gov/gate/planyourvisit.
Candlelight Evening, with tours of the historic Onderdonk House by candlelight and music by the Brooklyn Blue Grass Collective. Sat., March 7, 6-9 p.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $10. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.
