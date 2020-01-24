Arts listing - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“Dreamscapes by Carol Crawford,” with drawings based on photos of refugees on the move enlarged to life size; and “Life Interrupted,” with photos by 13 photographers focusing on how life is altered by unexpected changes in political, economic and familial circumstances. Both through Sun., Feb. 16, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

“Signature Styles: Friendship, Album, and Fundraising Quilts,” with pieces that emphasize the quilt as a community project, to be read not only as a whole but also square by square; first in the three-part “Connecting Threads: A Year of Exceptional Quilts” series. Through Sun., June 21 (curator-led talk Wed., Feb. 5, 1 p.m.), American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32 Place, Long Island City. Free. Info: (212) 595-9533, folkartmuseum.org.

“Chen Dongfan: Sanctuary,” with large-scale paintings that hope to reconcile “a calligraphic energy with the destructive potency of graffiti” and evoke the sacredness of a sanctuary; “Fevzi Yazici: Dark White,” with 40 works on paper by the award-winning Turkish journalist produced before and during his current incarceration in Istanbul; and “Patricia Domínguez: Planetary Tears,” a three-channel video journey through colonialism and indigenous cosmology. Through Fri., May 1 (except “Dark White,” through Sat., March 14), Dr. M.T. Geoffrey Yeh Gallery, SJU, 8000 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 990-7476, stjohns.edu.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“The Art of the Brick,” the world’s largest display of Lego art, with more than 100 original sculptures and others derived from known works, by Nathan Sawaya, plus interactive brick-building challenges, games and a free play area. Through Sun., Jan. 26, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show, the 19th annual, with area artists working in multiple styles and media, including painting, drawing, photography and more. Through Sun., Jan. 26, Bayside Historical Society, the Castle, 208 Totten Ave., Fort Totten. $5. Info: (718) 352-1548, baysidehistorical.org.

CALL FOR ART

Long Island City Artists, with art in media of all types and sizes sought for upcoming exhibit reflecting on social transformation, in response to the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S., with a focus on feminism but inclusive of adjacent movements and concerns; deadline Mon., Feb. 10. $25. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

MUSIC

Grupo Rebolu, with the Afro-Colombian musical ensemble interpreting the sounds of their homeland with original compositions reflecting on their New York home. Sat., Jan. 25, 3 p.m. (dance workshop), 4 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $14; $8 kids; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Classical Guitar from Argentina with Carlos Pavan, an afternoon of original compositions drawing on tango, folk, jazz and classical forms. Sun., Jan. 26, 2 p.m., Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38 Ave., Flushing. $12; $10 students. Info: (718) 359-6227, vomuseum.org.

Zhou Family Band, with traditional wind and percussion music that has accompanied birth and death celebrations in Central-Eastern China for more than 600 years. Sun., Jan. 26, 2 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $18; $12 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

THEATRE

“Black Love,” a revival of the Black Spectrum Theatre’s first production, a kaleidoscope of love stories showing that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Fri.-Sat., Jan. 24-25 and Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 8 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 4 p.m., BST, Roy Wilkins Park, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., St. Albans. $20. Info: (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.com.

“Appropriate,” a darkly comic tale about the queen bee of her Irish town, who always dreamed of her wedding day but then flees the reception; part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival. Mon.-Sun., Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 8 p.m., New York Irish Center, 10-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. $26. Info: (718) 482-0909, newyorkirishcenter.org.

DANCE

Take Root, with Drastic Action and Nicole Y. McClam. Fri.-Sat., Jan. 24-25, 8 p.m. $17; $20 cash at door; $22 credit card. Fertile Ground, featuring multiple dance troupes and post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Valerie Green. Sun., Jan. 26, 7 p.m. $17. Both part of monthly series at Green Space, 37-24 24 St., Long Island City. Info: (718) 956-3037, greenspacestudio.org.

FILM

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Double Feature, with the 1974 original about a cannibalistic clan of maniacs and the 1986 sequel that blended black humor and gore. Sat., Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $20; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

Influencing the Odyssey: Films that Inspired Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke, with movies that inspired the director and co-writer of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” including “Forbidden Planet,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “Metropolis” and more. Through Sun., Feb. 2, various dates and times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

KIDS/FAMILIES

Lunar New Year Celebration, marking the Year of the Rat with crafts, performances, activities, lucky plants and more. Sat., Jan. 25, 12-4 p.m. (certain events at certain times), Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 886-3800, queensbotanical.org.

Spooktacular: Out of this World’s Fair, a winter costume party for all ages with performances, live music, face-painting, art-making, scavenger hunts, snacks, raffles and more. Sat., Jan. 25, 2-4 p.m., Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25 ($100 for five tickets). Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Dog Man: The Musical,” a live stage performance based on Dav Pikey’s books about the “crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man and all hero!” Sat.-Sun., Jan. 25-26, 1 and 3 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $15; $13 students, seniors. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration, honoring the Year of the Rat with folk dances, the lion dance, a workshop and traditional arts and crafts, by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Sun., Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m. (certain events at certain times), Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Lunar New Year Tinker Festival,” with fun hands-on tinkering activities combining science and art. Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Reservations required. Info: (718) 961-8585, lewislatimerhouse.org.

LECTURES/TALKS

Living in the Shadows of Auschwitz: 75 Years Later, a Holocaust Remembrance Day conversation about the concentration and extermination camp’s legacy, with Jody Russell Manning of Rowan University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. Sun., Jan. 26, 2-3:30 p.m., Kew Gardens Hills Library, 72-33 Vleigh Place. Free. Info/registration (requested): (718) 281-5770, (718) 261-6654, khc.qcc.cuny.edu.

“Those Were the Days: Why ‘All in the Family’ Still Matters,” with Jim Cullen, author of the new book of that name, discussing the groundbreaking, popular TV show set in Queens and its impact on American culture. Sat., Jan. 25, 2:30-4 p.m., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $5; $3 students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

The Vietnam War Reading and Discussion Program, with Jo-Anne Raskin of the Friends of Maple Grove moderating conversations related to books loaned by Humanities New York. Each Sat., Jan. 25-Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery Victorian Administration Building, 83-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

Introduction to Midrash, each Mon., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Jewish Medical Ethics, each Wed., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Introduction to Judaism, each Thu., 7-8 p.m., through May 21; all taught by Rabbi Daniel Wolpe, Flushing-Fresh Meadows Jewish Center, 193-10 Peck Ave. Free. Info: (718) 357-5100.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games and more. Through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Saturday night dance, with a live DJ playing classics, oldies, top 40, Italian and Latin music, food, raffles and more. Sat., Jan. 25 (and every other Saturday all year), 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. $12. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.

CLUBS

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

MARKETS

Indoor Flea Market, with new and used items including costume jewelry, toys, games, curios, clothing and more. Sun., Jan 26 (also Feb. 9 and 23), 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, Union Tpke. and Parsons Blvd., Jamaica. Info: (718) 592-1815.

Flea Market, with new, used and vintage jewelry, collectibles, handbags, art, books, clothes, home goods and more, with food available. Sat., Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Italian Charities of America, 83-20 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst. Info: (718) 478-3100, italiancharities.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Understanding Older Adults’ Entitlements & Benefits: a Public Forum, with Queens Interagency Council on Aging President Barry Klitsberg presenting for the Aging, Social Services and Disabilities Committee of Community Board 6. Wed., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Rego Park Seniors Club, 63-36 99 St. Free. Info: (718) 263-9250, queenscb6secretary@gmail.com.

Howard Beach Senior Center, with exercise classes every weekday except Thu., varying times; dances with a DJ and hot lunch every Tue., 12-3 p.m.; art classes every Thu., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m.; intro to sign language every Fri., 10-11:30 a.m.; karaoke every Wed., 1-3 p.m.; monthly book club; and more, 155-55 Crossbay Blvd. Info: (718) 738-8100.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.

Community mental health support group, held by Recovery International. Each Thu., 6-7:45 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: Certified Peer Specialist Holly Weiss, (347) 906-1260.

Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.

Bereavement groups for assistance dealing with loss and the process towards healing, with others experiencing similar situations. Central Queens YM & YWHA, 67-09 108 St., Forest Hills. Registration req’d. Info: (718) 268-5011, ext. 160, olderadults@cgy.org.

Anxious, nervous, depressed? Recovery International can help. Meetings every Thu., 2:30 p.m., Fri., 3:30 p.m. Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71 Ave. Info: recoveryinternational.org. sonheightsalanonon@gmail.com.

Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).