Arts listing - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“A Piece of Yourself: Gift Giving in Self-Taught Art,” with one-of-a-kind works from the 18th to 21st centuries presented as gifts with an immediate and personal nature. Through Fri., Jan. 10, American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32 Place, Long Island City. Free. Info: (212) 595-9533, folkartmuseum.org.

“Weather the Weather,” with works by two dozen artists examining the “expression of the true force of nature,” via the SciArt Initiative. Through Fri., Jan. 10, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“Outs & Ins,” with works by Sarah Palmer exploring human and environmental vulnerability with recontextualized nudes, portraits, catalog images and more. Through Sat., Jan. 11, Mrs., 60-40 56 Drive, Maspeth. Free. Info: (347) 841-6149, mrsgallery.com.

˝GingerBread Lane 2019,” the new edition of the world’s largest gingerbread village, with every single element edible, created by Queens chef Jon Lovitch; with make-your-own workshops on select days. Through Sun., Jan. 12, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID (workshops extra). Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“Connected Worlds,” an interactive digital experience revealing the connections between environments and how one’s actions have widespread impact on them. On permanent display, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“The Search for Life Beyond Earth,” an interactive experience likening extreme environments on Earth to those on other celestial bodies such as Mars, Europa and Titan, as well as places outside the Solar System, and addressing the requirements for life. On permanent exhibit, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through Sun., March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org.

“The Art of the Brick,” the world’s largest display of Lego art, with more than 100 original sculptures and others derived from known works, by Nathan Sawaya, plus interactive brick building challenges, games and a free play area. Through Sun., Jan. 26, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. $7 plus admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students with ID. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

MUSIC

The Con Brio Ensemble Twilight Concert, with violinist Alexander Meshibovsky, soprano Osceola Davis, clarinetist Gary Dranch and pianist Diana Mittler-Battipaglia performing works by Spohr, Beethoven, Debussy and more. Sun., Jan. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills. $12; $10 seniors, students. Info: (718) 459-1277, conbrioensemble.org.

Jason Green, with the guitar virtuoso playing in genres such as bluegrass, blues, jazz, Latin, swing and more. Sat., Jan. 4, 2 p.m., Resorts World Casino Bar360, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd., South Ozone Park. Free. Info: 1 (888) 888-8801, rwnewyork.com.

Beethoven’s 250th birthday with Longleash, with the new music trio performing piano works by the master composer and contemporary responses; part of the Five Boroughs Music Festival. Fri., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $25; $15 seniors; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Jazz Jam, the monthly event led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, with all musicians and vocalists welcome to join in. Wed., Jan. 8, 7-10 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free to play or sing; $10 to listen; free students. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

FILM

“Homecoming: A Film by BeyoncÈ,” the 2019 documentary directed by the pop culture star, on her “instantly legendary” performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival, with editor Alexander Hammer in person. Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us. Parkwood Entertainment

This is America: Three Short Films, with “Easter Snap,” “Ghosts of Sugar Land” and “America,” all 2019 independent digital projection films about certain aspects of society. Sun., Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

THEATRE

“The 8th,” a drama about an Irish family in mourning and arguing about how their father died, set against the nation’s contentious vote to legalize abortion. Tue.-Sat., Jan. 7-11 and 14-18, 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Jan. 11-12; Sat., Jan. 18, 2 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $20. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a family-friendly musical based on the beloved 1965 animated special about the holiday’s true spirit, featuring “Christmas Time is Here.” Thu.-Sat. Jan. 2-4, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 4, 3 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $22; $25 at door; kids under 17 $12.50; $15 at door. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

AUDITIONS

Douglaston Community Theatre for the comedy “Social Security,” with men and women ages 40s-90s sought. Tue., Jan. 14 and Thu., Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, Church Street off Douglaston Pkwy., 243-01 Northern Blvd. Info: Gary, (347) 489-6216, dougcommtheatre@optonline.net.

COMEDY

Jackknife Comedy, a standup show with multiple comics performing. Sat., Jan. 4 (and each first Sat. of the month), 8 p.m., The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. $5. Info: (718) 706-8783, creeklic.com.

TOURS/HIKES

Onderdonk House Candlelight Tours, with the historic home decorated for the holidays, mulled cider, treats and an area musician performing. Sat., Jan. 4, 6-9 p.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $10 adults. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.

KIDS/FAMILIES

Puppetry Workshops: Shadow Journeys, with Chinese Theatre Works artists teaching the ancient medium of shadow puppetry and students performing a short production. Wed.-Thu., Jan. 8-9; Wed., Jan. 15, 6 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $15 each session; $10 students; free teens; $30 all 3 sessions; $20 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Open Studio: Painting with Stencils, a monthly drop-in program with kids 2-11 and their families making art, this time with paint. Sun., Jan. 5 (and each first Sun. of the month), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Noguchi Museum, 9-01 33 Road, Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 seniors, students; NYC HS students, kids under 12 free. Info: (718) 204-7088, noguchi.org.

LECTURES/TALKS

Al Ronzoni Jr. — Coming to America, with the great-grandson of the founder of the Ronzoni pasta company on his family’s journey from Italy to America and success, followed by celebration of the La Bella Italia organization’s first anniversary. Sun., Jan. 12, 1-5 p.m., Christ the King High School CNL Center (door #10), 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village. $25. Info/RSVP (required): Jacqueline Gagliano, (718) 897-3135, jbgagliano14@yahoo.com.

Isaac Bashevis Singer: Three Stories / A Performance Reading by David Houston, with the actor and writer presenting three tales by the Nobel laureate: “Gimpel the Fool,” “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy” and “Alone.” Mon., Jan. 6, 1-2:15 p.m., North Hills Library, 57-04 Marathon Pkwy., Little Neck. Free. Info: (718) 225-3550, queenslibrary.org.

Poetry Slam with Mark Weiss, with the author of six books of poetry including “The Whole Island: Six Decades of Cuban Poetry” giving a recital after an open mic session; part of the First Tuesdays Neighborhood Reading Series. Tue., Jan. 7, 7-9 p.m., Espresso 77, 35-57 77 St., Jackson Heights. $5. Info: Richard Jeffrey Newman, (718) 757-6934, firsttuesdays.net.

Kids Spelling Bee, with children competing in age groups for grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 (must be in those grades in the 2020 school year), winners to participate in a Queens Library system-wide competition. Mon., Jan. 6, 3-4 p.m., Cambria Heights Library, 218-13 Linden Blvd. (718) 528-3535, queenslibrary.org.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

Native American Pottery and Archaeology: Queens 400 Years Ago, with students connecting clay and pottery techniques with history in both English and Spanish, and making their own works to take home. Sat., Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Corona Library, 38-23 104 St. Free. Info: (718) 426-2844, (718) 939-0647, queenslibrary.org, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

Korean for Beginners, with students learning to read and speak some of the language in a recurring program for teens and adults at two locations. First classes Wed., Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m., Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St.; or Wed., Jan. 15, 4-5:30 p.m., McGoldrick Library, 155-06 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 661-1200 (Flushing); (718) 461-1616 (McGoldrick), queenslibrary.org.

Live Drawing with Models, for those 18 and over, with a nude model, music and nonjudgmental environment. Mon., Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $16; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Family & Friends CPR training, with members of the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps teaching the lifesaving skills of hands-only CPR, for those 14 and up. Fri., Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). $5. Info/pre-registration (required): (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Latin/Caribbean Silent Disco,” Quiet Events returns for a night of Caribbean and Latin dancing, where you can choose among three DJs and adjust the volume on your headphones, with an instructor teaching salsa dance moves. Sat.-Sun., Jan. 11-12, 10 p.m.-3:00 a.m., Katch Astoria, 28-19 31 St., Long Island City, various prices. Info: 1-(800) 833-9281, quietevents.com.

Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games, heated tents and more. Daily through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.

CLUBS

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Singles Social & Dance, with the music of DJ Andrew Forman and refreshments. Sun., Jan. 5, 2-6 p.m., Rego Park Jewish Center, 97-30 Queens Blvd. $10. Info: (718) 459-1000, rpjc.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Howard Beach Senior Center, with exercise classes every weekday except Thu., varying times; dances with a DJ and hot lunch every Tue., 12-3 p.m.; art classes every Thu., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m.; intro to sign language every Fri., 10-11:30 a.m.; karaoke every Wed., 1-3 p.m.; monthly book club; and more, 155-55 Crossbay Blvd. Info: (718) 738-8100.