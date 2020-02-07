Arts listing - click here for all

EXHIBITS

Fresh Meadows Camera Club Retrospective, with photos by members and group officers such as Joe Kramer, left, Bernard Lebrun and Richie Taub, as they celebrate their 73rd anniversary. Through Sat., Feb. 29, Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org, freshmeadowscameraclub.org.

“Jay Jaxon: 40 Years of Fashion Design Brilliance,” celebrating the Queens native and fashion designer with artifacts from his personal archives and primary sources from researcher and curator Rachel Fenderson. Sat., Feb. 8 (opening reception 3-5:30 p.m.)-Dec., Queens Historical Society, Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37 Ave., Flushing. $5 (reception); $3 seniors, students. Info: (718) 939-0647, queenshistoricalsociety.org.

“Race and Revolution: Home/Land,” with works by several artists that pair true stories of slaves facing the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act with the control of Immigration and Customs Enforcement over immigrants and refugees today, in a look at systemic American racism. Sat., Feb. 8 (opening reception 5—7 p.m.)-Sun., June 14, Lewis H. Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137 St., Flushing. Free. Info: (718) 961-8585, latimernow.org.

“My Blue Window,” with works in various media that explore anti-blackness as it operates algorithmically within systems, focusing on predictive policing technologies intended to help dispatch officers to high-crime areas before incidents are reported. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“A Good Beginning, Here,” honoring Lunar New Year with works by eight artists with roots in East Asia, all embodying life stories and ideas rooted in the East and evolved in the West. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $5 suggested; free students, teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

“Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign,” with embroidered paintings created in Beirut, Paris and New York City, mixing classical and Baroque references with comic book heroes, Arabic calligraphy and more. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, children. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

“Dreamscapes by Carol Crawford,” with drawings based on photos of refugees on the move enlarged to life size; and “Life Interrupted,” with photos by 13 photographers focusing on how life is altered by unexpected changes in political, economic and familial circumstances. Both through Sun., Feb. 16, The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. Free. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

“The Art Work of Meagan J. Meehan,” with abstract works by the artist, author and journalist who coined and defined “conscious perceptionalism” as a genre. Through end of Feb., The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

“Relative Fields in a Garden,” a multimedia collaboration between portraitist Heidi Howard and her mother, sound sculptor Liz Phillips, that combines fantastical flora with field recordings to depict three generations of women and Phillips’ garden in Sunnyside. Through Sun., Feb. 16, Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Free with admission: $8 suggested; $4 seniors; free students, kids. Info: (718) 592-9700, queensmuseum.org.

CALL FOR ART

Long Island City Artists, with art in media of all types and sizes sought for upcoming exhibit reflecting on social transformation, in response to the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S., with a focus on feminism but inclusive of adjacent movements and concerns; deadline Mon., Feb. 10. $25. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org.

MUSIC

Jazz Vespers, with hymns and other songs including “Down by the Riverside” and “Ida, Sweet as Apple Cider,” by Bill Gati & Friends. Sun., Feb. 9., 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 103-15 Union Tpke., Forest Hills. Free-will offering. Info: (718) 268-6189, gracefhny.org. Photo courtesy Bill Gati

Guitar Mash Urban Campfire, an immersive participatory concert with audience members bringing acoustic guitars and other string instruments to play along with the musicians and singer-songwriters on stage. Fri., Feb. 7, 7 p.m. (warmup); 8 p.m. (concert), Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $10; $8 students, free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Carl Bartlett Jr. Quartet, with the saxophonist and composer and his band performing jazz classics and originals, presented by the Newtown Historical Society in honor of Black History Month. Sat., Feb. 8, 1 p.m., Neir’s Tavern, 87-48 78 St., Woodhaven. Free (food and drink available for purchase). Info: (718) 296-0600, carlbartlettjr.com.

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra: “The Mark of Zorro,” with the silent 1920 Douglas Fairbanks action-adventure film accompanied by its original score played live, presented by Musica Reginae as “a program dedicated completely to love.” Sun., Feb. 9, 5 p.m., The Church-in-the-Gardens Community House, 15 Borage Place, Forest Hills. $20; $10 students; free kids under 12. Info: (718) 894-2178, musicareginae.org.

THEATRE

“Jump,” the NYC premiere of a show about two sisters and their father grappling with loss while an unexpected friendship blooms, shining a light on finding peace after trauma, presented by the Astoria Performing Arts Center. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 15 and 22, 3 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 3 p.m., 28-21 Steinway St., Astoria. $25; $20 students, seniors. Info: (718) 706-5750, apacny.org.

“The African Company Presents Richard III,” a play-within-a-play about an all-black theater troupe performing Shakespeare in 1820s NYC, by the Titan Theatre Co. Thu.-Sat., Feb. 6-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 9, 4 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $20. Info: (347) 738-5602, titantheatrecompany.com.

“Divas de Espa–a,” a comedic musical review on what it takes to be a diva, celebrating Rocio Jurado, Sara Montiel, Charo and Lola Flores. Each Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 4 p.m., through Feb. 14, Thalia Spanish Theatre, 41-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside. $35. Info: (718) 729-3880, thaliatheatre.org.

DANCE

Take Root, with Project 44 and Annalee Taylor. Fri.-Sat., Feb. 7-8, 8 p.m. $17; $20 cash at door; $22 credit card. Fertile Ground, featuring multiple dance troupes and post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Valerie Green. Sun., Feb. 9, 7 p.m. $17. Both part of monthly series at Green Space, 37-24 24 St., Long Island City. Info: (718) 956-3037, greenspacestudio.org.

FILM

See It Big! Outer Space, with more than a dozen films of all kinds set in the cosmos, including “Solaris,” “Barbarella” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Fri., Feb. 7-Sun., April 19, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; $10 more for admission to “Envisioning 2001” exhibit. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

“The Mark of Zorro,” the silent 1920 Douglas Fairbanks action-adventure film accompanied by its original score played live. See Music. UNITED ARTISTS

KIDS/FAMILIES

New York Philharmonic Orchestra For Very Young People, with music-making games and storytelling by Philippe the Penguin and NYPO performers; best for ages 3-6. Sat., Feb. 8, 2-3 p.m., Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave. $6. Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org, jamaicapac.org.

“Alice in Wonderland,” a live performance of Lewis Carroll’s beloved children’s story about a girl entering a fantasyland, but this time set in a library of pop-up books. Sun., Feb. 9, 1 and 4 p.m., Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave. S., Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $15. Info: (718) 760-0064, queenstheatre.org.

TOURS/HIKES

Full Snow Moon Sunset Walk, a nighttime hike around West Pond with a national park ranger, focusing on nocturnal animals. Sun., Feb. 9, 5-6:30 p.m., Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge Center, 175-10 Cross Bay Blvd., Broad Channel. Free. Info/reservations: (718) 318-4340, nps.gov/gate/planyourvisit.

LECTURES/TALKS

Book Talk and Signing: “Those Were the Days: Why All in the Family Still Matters,” with author Jim Cullen discussing the groundbreaking, popular TV show set in Queens and its impact on American culture. Mon., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., Rocco Moretto VFW Post 2348, 31-35 41 St., Astoria. $5; books available for sale. Info: (718) 278-0700, astorialic.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Queens World Film Festival Pot-Luck Kick-Off Party, with attendees bringing homemade, store-bought or takeout meals to celebrate the annual event set for March. Fri., Feb. 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Living Artist Gallery Space, 38-02 61 St., Woodside. Free. Info: (718) 429-2579, queensworldfilmfestival.com.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

The Vietnam War Reading and Discussion Program, with Jo-Anne Raskin of the Friends of Maple Grove moderating conversations related to books loaned by Humanities New York. Each Sat. through Feb. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery Victorian Administration Building, 83-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens. Free. Info/RSVP (requested): (347) 878-6614, friendsofmaplegrove.org.

Adult Crafting with Jane Austen: Read-Aloud & Crafting Circle, with participants making Valentine’s Day crafts including their own projects brought from home while some read passages from Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion” aloud. Sat., Feb. 8, 12-5 p.m., King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica. Free. Info: (718) 206-0545, kingmanor.org.

Building a Relationship with God, each Mon., 10-11 a.m., through May 18; The Book of Job, each Wed., 10-11 a.m., through May 20; Introduction to Judaism, each Thu., 7-8 p.m., through May 21; all taught by Rabbi Daniel Wolpe, Flushing-Fresh Meadows Jewish Center, 193-10 Peck Ave. Free. Info: (718) 357-5100.

Tiger & Magpie: Good Luck Painting from Korea, with participants painting the big cats and birds 19th-century style and taking their work home, in a tradition said to bring good luck in the Lunar New Year. Sun., Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $10; $5 kids; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

Live Drawing with Models, for those 18 and over, with a nude model, music and nonjudgmental environment. Mon., Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. $16; $10 students; free teens. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

CLUBS

Israeli folk dancing, with instruction for beginners, in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Each Mon., 7:30 p.m. (beginners’ instruction); 8:30-10 p.m. (intermediate dances), Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows. $10. Info: (718) 380-4145, hillcrestjc.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Della Monica-Steinway Senior Center, Serving adults 60 and over. 23-56 Broadway, Astoria. Exercise classes daily, 10 a.m. Social dancing every Mon. and Thu., 1 p.m. Daily lunch served 11:45 a.m. Info: (718) 626-1500.

Queens AARP Chorus, which sings at nursing homes and AARP events, seeks retired people to join. Meets each Fri., 11 a.m. (new people asked to come 10 a.m.), Clearview Selfhelp Center, 208-11 26 Ave., Bayside. Info: joroosume@verizon.net.

Knitting and crocheting class, to learn a new skill or share an idea for a craft project, by Jamaica Senior Program for Older Adults. Each Thu., 10:30-11:30 a.m., Theodora Jackson Adult Center, 92-47 165 St. Info: (718) 657-6500, jspoa.org.

Medicare specialist consultations, by appointment, every other Wed., 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Catholic Charities Bayside Senior Center, 221-15 Horace Harding Expwy. Info: (718) 225-1144.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.

Anxious, nervous, depressed? Recovery International can help. Meetings every Thu., 2:30 p.m., Fri., 3:30 p.m. Forest Hills Library, 108-19 71 Ave. Info: recoveryinternational.org. sonheightsalanonon@gmail.com.

Community mental health support group, held by Recovery International. Each Thu., 6-7:45 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: Certified Peer Specialist Holly Weiss, (347) 906-1260.