Arts listing - click here for all

EXHIBITS

“A Piece of Yourself: Gift Giving in Self-Taught Art,” with one-of-a-kind works from the 18th to 21st centuries presented as gifts with an immediate and personal nature. Through Fri., Jan. 10, American Folk Art Museum’s Self-Taught Genius Gallery, 47-29 32 Place, Long Island City. Free. Info: (212) 595-9533, folkartmuseum.org.

“GingerBread Lane 2019,” the new edition of the world’s largest gingerbread village, with every single element edible, created by Queens chef Jon Lovitch; with make-your-own workshops on select days. Through Sun., Jan. 12, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, kids, students with ID (workshops extra). Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

Artist Co-op 2019, with paintings, sculptures, mixed media works and more by 12 emerging and mid-career Queens and NYC artists. Through Sat., Jan. 25, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Free (donations welcome). Info: (718) 658-7400, jcal.org.

“Weather the Weather,” with works by two dozen artists examining the “expression of the true force of nature,” via the SciArt Initiative. Through Fri., Jan. 10, New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $16; $13 seniors, kids, students. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

“Outs & Ins,” with works by Sarah Palmer exploring human and environmental vulnerability with recontextualized nudes, portraits, catalog images and more. Through Sat., Jan. 11, Mrs., 60-40 56 Drive, Maspeth. Free. Info: (347) 841-6149, mrsgallery.com.

“Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011,” with more than 300 works in various media including this photo from Jamal Penjweny’s series “Saddam is Here,” by 80 artists, many based in Iraq or its diasporas, on the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the sanctions that followed and the 2003 Iraq War. Through Sun., March 1, MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. Free with admission: $10; $5 students; free kids under 17. Info: (718) 784-2084, momaps1.org. Jamal Penjweny

MUSIC

Jazz Jam, the monthly event led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter, with all musicians and vocalists welcome to join in. Wed., Jan. 8, 7-10 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Free to play or sing; $10 to listen; free students. Info: (718) 463-7700, flushingtownhall.org.

The Maspeth Melody Makers, a new chorus for people who wish to sing in a group for the sheer joy of it, with no auditions or previous experience singing in a group necessary. Each Wed., 1:30-2:30 p.m., the Selfhelp Senior Center, 69-61 Grand Ave., Maspeth. Free. Info: (718) 429-3636.

Theatre

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a family-friendly musical based on the beloved 1965 animated special about the holiday’s true spirit, featuring “Christmas Time is Here,” jazz and new numbers. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 27-29; Thu.-Sat. Jan. 2-4, 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 28-29; Sat., Jan. 4, 3 p.m., The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23 St., Long Island City. $22; $25 at door; kids under 17 $12.50; $15 at door. Info: (718) 392-0722, secrettheatre.com.

“’Twas the Night Before Kwanzaa,” a holiday comedy that finds Santa Claus diverted to Africa to learn about Kwanzaa. Sat., Dec. 28, 2 p.m., Black Spectrum Theatre, 177 St. and Baisley Blvd., Jamaica. $30, $15 youths. (718) 723-1800, blackspectrum.net.

Film

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the 2019 comedy-drama by Quentin Tarantino about a fading actor, his friend and stunt double, and life in late-1960s Los Angeles. Thu.-Sun., Dec. 26-29, various times, Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

“Class of 1984,” the 1982 thriller about an idealistic high school teacher pitted against a vicious student gang. Sat., Dec. 28, 7 p.m. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

TOURS/HIKES

Onderdonk House Candlelight Tours, with the historic home decorated for the holidays, mulled cider, treats and an area musician performing. Sat., Jan. 4, 6-9 p.m., 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. $10 adults. Info: (718) 456-1776, onderdonkhouse.org.

LECTURES/TALKS

Al Ronzoni Jr. — Coming to America, with the great-grandson of the founder of the Ronzoni pasta company on his family’s journey from Italy to America and success, followed by celebration of the La Bella Italia organization’s first anniversary. Sun., Jan. 12, 1-5 p.m., Christ the King High School CNL Center (door #10), 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village. $25. Info/RSVP (required): Jacqueline Gagliano, (718) 897-3135, jbgagliano14@yahoo.com.

KIDS/FAMILIES

Remake the Holidays, with various workshops, demos and more, trying to give people ideas on doing things differently in response to increased consumption and waste during the season. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 27-29, 12-4 p.m. (certain events at certain times), New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111 St., Corona. Free with admission: $20; $15 seniors, students, kids. Info: (718) 699-0005, nysci.org.

Kids Spelling Bee, with children competing in age groups for grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 (must be in those grades in the 2020 school year), winners to participate in a Queens Library system-wide competition. Mon., Jan. 6, 3-4 p.m., Cambria Heights Library, 218-13 Linden Blvd. (718) 528-3535, queenslibrary.org.

“PokÈmon Detective Pikachu,” the 2019 urban mystery fantasy film about a teen teaming up with a Pikachu to investigate his father’s disappearance; accompanied by drop-in media-making. Thu.-Wed., Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 12 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria. $15; $11 seniors, students; $9 kids 3-17; includes museum admission. Info: (718) 777-6888, movingimage.us.

Virtual Reality for Kids, with fun activities inviting kids to try out virtual reality glasses Fri., Dec. 27, 4-5 p.m., Cambria Heights Library, 218-13 Linden Blvd. Free. (718) 528-3535, queenslibrary.org.

CLASSES/WORKSHOPS

Introduction to Midrash, each Mon., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Jewish Medical Ethics, each Wed., 10-11 a.m., through end of Jan.; Introduction to Judaism, each Thu., 7-8 p.m., through May 21; all taught by Rabbi Daniel Wolpe, Flushing-Fresh Meadows Jewish Center, 193-10 Peck Ave. Free. Info: (718) 357-5100.

Family & Friends CPR training, with members of the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps teaching the lifesaving skills of hands-only CPR, for those 14 and up. Fri., Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-75 76 Ave., Oakland Gardens (new address). $5. Info/pre-registration (required): (718) 229-4000, alleypond.com. Photo by Destinee Dougherty / USAF

Life drawing, with a live nude model, free drinks, music, no judgments, no skeptical eyes. Each Thu., 6:30 p.m., The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46 Ave., Long Island City. $10. Info: (347) 848-0030, licartists.org. Kew Gardens Road. Free. Info: (718) 268-5960.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Caribbean Arts Festival: Migration of Colors Community Kwanzaa Celebration, with participants learning about the principles and customs of the African-American holiday and celebrating with craft activities. Thu., Dec. 26, 5-7 p.m., Cambria Heights Library, 218-13 Linden Blvd. Free. Info: (718) 528-3535, queenslibrary.org.

Riis Park Lifeguard tryouts, hosted by Gateway National Recreation Area, National Park Service, for surf lifeguards of all ages at Riis Park Beach for the summer. Applicants must pass a swimming test, including a 550 yards swim in under 10 mins. and a 1.25 mile run in under 12 mins. Sat., Dec. 28, 8 a.m. Fordham University, Lombardi Center Swimming Pool, E. Fordham & Southern Blvd., Bronx.

Hello Panda Festival, a cultural extravaganza with more than 120 lantern exhibits, 60 food vendors, live performances, art, crafts, games, heated tents and more. Daily through Sun., Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m., Citi Field parking lot, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. $25-$28; $22-$25 kids, seniors, military; free kids under 4; $80-$90 family; $90 season pass. Info: (718) 886-8158, hellopandafest.com.

“Latin/Carribean Silent Disco,” Quiet Events returns for a night of Caribbean and Latin dancing, where you can choose among three DJs and adjust the volume on your headphones, with an instructor teaching salsa dance moves. Sat.-Sun., Jan. 11-12, 10 p.m.-3:00 a.m., Katch Astoria, 28-19 31 St., LIC, various prices. Info: (800) 833-9281, quietevents.com

Clubs

Scrabble Club, with participants bringing their own Scrabble sets to play the popular word game. Each Fri., 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Glen Oaks Library, 256-04 Union Tpke. Free. Info: (718) 831-8636, queenslibrary.org.

Knit & Crochet Club, with participants meeting up to share techniques and patterns and bringing their own supplies. Each Fri., 10:30 a.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Free. Info: (718) 641-7086, queenslibrary.org.

SOCIAL EVENTS

Singles Social & Dance, with the music of DJ Andrew Forman and refreshments. Sun., Jan. 5, 2-6 p.m., Rego Park Jewish Center, 97-30 Queens Blvd. $10. Info: (718) 459-1000, rpjc.org.

Israeli folk dancing, with instruction for beginners, in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Each Mon., 7:30 p.m. (beginners’ instruction); 8:30-10 p.m. (intermediate dances), Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows. $10. Info: (718) 380-4145, hillcrestjc.org.

SENIOR activitieS

Woodhaven/Richmond Hill Senior Center, with arts and crafts, knitting, Wii bowling, education and more. Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., lunch at 12 p.m. Strength/stretching exercise class every Mon., 1 p.m.; yoga class every Thu., 10 a.m.; Zumba every Fri. 89-02 91 St., Woodhaven. Info: (718) 847-9200.

Middle Village Adult Center, 69-10 75 St., offers daily fitness classes for seniors:aerobics to music, lower-body toning, chair yoga, sit and be fit, Zumba, qi gong and tai chi; multimedia and watercolor painting, every Thu. and Fri.; friendly book, movie and poetry club, Wed., 1-2 p.m. monthly. Center open Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call: (718) 894-3441.

Ridgewood Older Adult Center, 59-14 70 Ave., Regular weekly hour-long classes: jewelry making, Mon. at 10:30 a.m.; Richard Simmons exercise, Mon. and Thurs. at 10:30; Eldercise, Tues. at 10:30 a.m.; massage therapy, Wed. at 10:30 a.m.; manicures, Thurs. at 12:30 p.m.; yoga, Fri. at 10:30 a.m. Movies every Mon., Tues. and Fri. at 1:15 p.m. MetroCard van, 4th Thurs. of month. Monthly buses to Yonkers. Contact: Karen (718) 456-2000.

Queens AARP Chorus, which sings at nursing homes and AARP events, seeks retired people to join. Meets each Fri., 11 a.m. (new people asked to come 10 a.m.), Clearview Selfhelp Center, 208-11 26 Ave., Bayside. Info: joroosume@verizon.net.

Gold Senior Center, cultural, educational and recreational programs; socialization, interaction and meeting new friends, weekly yoga class, hot, kosher nutritious meals, stimulating programs, games, trips, current events, speakers, entertainment, singalongs and “Zumba for Seniors.” $3 suggested contribution. Every Wed., 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke., Flushing. Info: (718) 380-4145.

support groups

Gam-Anon, for families of someone with a gambling problem. Call hot line (212) 606-8177.

Bereavement groups for assistance dealing with loss and the process towards healing, with others experiencing similar situations. Central Queens YM & YWHA, 67-09 108 St., Forest Hills. Registration req’d. Info: (718) 268-5011, ext. 160, olderadults@cgy.org.

Overeaters Anonymous, for anyone with an eating disorder or other problem with food or maintaining a healthy weight, in various neighborhoods. Each Tue., 6:30-8 p.m., Holy Child Jesus Outreach Center, 112-06 86 Ave., Richmond Hill. Info: (718) 564-7027 (leave message). Each Thu., 12-1:30 p.m., Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave. Info: Julie, (718) 848-4338. Each Thu., 12:15-1:40 p.m., Rego Park Library, 91-41 63 Drive. Info: (347) 433-5876 (OA of Greater New York; leave message), (718) 459-5140 (library).

Alcoholics Anonymous, daily meetings around Queens for those with a drinking problem. Info: (718) 520-5021, queensaa.org, nyintergroup.org.

Monthly bereavement group, for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, with informative handouts and light refreshments provided. Each second Wed. of the month, 2:30-4 p.m., Maspeth Town Hall, 53-37 72 St. Free. Info: (718) 335-6049, maspethtownhall.org.