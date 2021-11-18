Dear Editor:
“Feds’ robocall rule a state law” (Peter C. Mastrosimone, Nov. 11, multiple editions) calling for increased penalties for telemarketers who continue annoying us with spammer and scammer messages, even if we are on a no-call list, is just the start.
Can we add all the annoying robocalls from Sen. Chuck Schumer along with other elected officials, political parties and political action committees endorsing their favorite primary and general election candidates? Will Gov. Hochul and Sen. Schumer do the same when running for re-election in 2022?
Larry Penner
Great Neck, LI
