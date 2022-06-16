When Mets general manager Billy Eppler traded a pair of minor leaguers to the Oakland Athletics for starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, the conventional wisdom was the Mets got a steal. Bassitt would be a solid No. 3 starter behind co-aces Jacob deGrom (who has yet to pitch this season) and Max Scherzer (who is currently recovering from an oblique injury).
Bassitt pitched very well in his first seven starts as he won four games, and even more importantly, ate up innings so that manager Buck Showalter could rest his relievers. Mets fans loved his swagger as he would tell reporters after every game how he didn’t fear any opposing hitters.
Things have not gone well recently, however. Bassitt was lit up in San Diego last Wednesday. He did not make it out of the fourth inning in what eventually became a 13-2 blasting of the Mets by the Padres. That could be forgiven by the Flushing faithful as an outlier, had Bassitt not been pounded in each of his four starts before Wednesday’s disaster. Bassitt, to his credit, acknowledged his recent crummy outings have hurt the team.
With both deGrom and Scherzer on the injured list, the Mets need Bassitt to rise to the occasion and not wilt, especially with both the Braves and Phillies playing very well right now.
I have long believed the success, or lack of, by a team’s third starter is an excellent indicator of whether it will make the playoffs or not. The firing of manager Joe Girardi seems to have energized the Phillies. Another key factor has been the improved performance of the Phillies’ third starter, Chris Bassitt’s counterpart, Zach Eflin.
My guess is Bassitt’s slump will be temporary. He had a good career pitching for the Oakland Athletics. It does not appear that he has lost any power in his arm. He should benefit by the eventual returns of both deGrom and Scherzer. Also helping take some pressure off him is the return of the man who has been starting the day after he is on the mound, Tylor Megill.
On the other hand, if Bassitt proves to be a weak link in the Mets rotation in the second half of the season, fans could lose patience and start treating him as if he were Oliver Perez.
The Queens Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Expo at Citi Field last Wednesday. The Mets gave attendees the opportunity to take a complimentary tour of Citi Field. One of the interesting things about being at Citi Field when the Mets were on the road is that it gave a rare opportunity to see an injured player maintaining his skills. Outfielder Travis Jankowski, who has a broken left hand, was throwing long tosses with his right arm to a Mets employee.
See the extended version of Sports Beat every week at qchron.com.
The Belmont Stakes was a dream come true for Middle Village native Mike Repole, who had a sizable equity stake in the thoroughbreds who came in first and second, Mo Donegal and Nest, respectively. NBC Sports Belmont Stakes anchor Mike Tirico, who grew up in Whitestone and graduated from Bayside High School, enjoyed calling him “Mike from Queens.” He also pointed out Repole was wearing a blue and orange tie because he is a huge Mets fan.
It needs to be pointed out the 2022 Belmont race lost a lot of luster when the owners of the longshot Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, decided not to race him in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness, held last month in Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course.
Also hurting interest in this year’s event were the owners of Preakness winner Early Voting, who passed on racing at this year’s Belmont, as did Epicenter, who placed in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.
Rich Strike’s trainer, Eric Reed, told me at last Tuesday’s Belmont Stakes draw that he likes to space out Rich Strike’s races to once every 30 days. Reed naturally believes the Triple Crown should be spaced out accordingly. I explained to Reed that the Belmont Stakes couldn’t be held in July because the New York Racing Association shifts from Belmont Park to Saratoga for the summer season.
Andy Serling, the longtime broadcasting voice of NYRA, dismissed Reed’s wishes. “We’ve had the Triple Crown schedule for a long time. There haven’t been any issues,” he told me. Serling’s assertions were proven correct since the well-rested Rich Strike ran dead last for most of the Belmont Stakes and had to turn on the jets at the end to finish sixth in an eight-horse race.
Trainer Todd Pletcher, who worked with both Mo Donegal and Nest, told me that it is becoming more common for horse owners to bypass Belmont Park’s spring season and go instead to Saratoga.
The Tribeca Film Festival began last Thursday and will run through Sunday. As per custom, there are several sports documentaries. The travails of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick are detailed in “Kaepernick & America.” Tennis legend and Douglaston native John McEnroe gets his bio told in film form in “McEnroe.” Knicks fans can relive the excitement of how Jeremy Lin caused “Linsanity” a decade ago with “38 at the Garden.” “McEnroe” will be aired on Showtime and Paramount Plus in September, while “38 at the Garden” debut on HBO and HBO MAX this fall.
ESPN will debut its seven-part documentary series on Derek Jeter, “The Captain,” on Monday, July 18, at 10 p.m. Just as Michael Jordan was a collaborative partner with ESPN on his Emmy Award-winning multi-part documentary, “The Last Dance,” Jeter is heavily involved here.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has developed a reputation for not rigorously prosecuting cases in his first six months in office, needs to fully prosecute James Anastasio. It is alleged Anastasio sucker punched a Tampa Bay Lightning fan as both were exiting Madison Square Garden following the Rangers heartbreaking loss in pivotal Game 5 of their recent playoff series.
Kudos to the New York Jets for donating $1,000,000 to various Ukrainian relief agencies.
